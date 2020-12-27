Big 10: What to expect from the vaccine, from those who've already gotten their first dose
A week-and-a-half after front-line healthcare workers got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s checkup time. We asked doctors, nurses, EMTs and others to describe what they felt — and what words of wisdom they had for the rest of us.
ELIZABETH BAUMANN
Nurse, Emergency Department, Carle Foundation Hospital
“I would describe my mental feelings about receiving the first dose of the COVID vaccine as a ‘scared relief.’ As an RN working in the ED, this feels like the beginning of the end to the pandemic.
"Working on the frontlines comes with a lot of pressure at times — especially now, with new information coming out daily. Having the critical thinking skills to navigate caring for our patients in this community is our ultimate goal. Receiving the vaccine will help our community entirely.
“I received the vaccine at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday the 17th. My physical response was a sore arm that evening, much like the flu shot each year. On Friday, I had a mild headache, slight tiredness and runny nose. Saturday, all symptoms resolved other than the runny nose. The runny nose subsided by Sunday evening.
“I was not exactly sure what to expect. I did research and reached out to my pharmacy friends who guided me to credible sources. I would say that I assumed I would have some of these mild symptoms or nothing at all after reading up on other people’s experience.
"I was pleasantly surprised that it felt like any other vaccine that I have received as an adult.”
CHRISTINA SLOAN
Respiratory therapist, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center
“I received the COVID-19 vaccine on December 17th. I found out I would be getting it less than 24 hours prior.
“I honestly went into it without any hesitation. I have had many vaccines in my life and never had any issues, so I really didn't expect any with this one, but knew it was a possibility. I chose to have the injection in my dominant arm in hope of combatting soreness.
“Other than some very mild tenderness at the injection site the following morning, I have had absolutely zero adverse symptoms. The only other thing I have experienced is immense pride knowing I'm doing my part to stop the spread of this awful disease.
“I have seen first-hand what this virus can do to people and in turn, their loved ones. To anyone reading this: I encourage you to take this vaccine if you have to opportunity.
"Protect yourself, protect your family, protect your community.”
DR. URETZ OLIPHANT
Trauma surgery specialist, first Carle Urbana-based employee to receive vaccine
“Physically, I felt and feel fine. I did my normal full day of work right after getting the vaccine and since I have been putting in full days. No side effects.
"Right now, the vaccine is the main weapon we have to defeat and get this pandemic under control so that we can get our lives back to some normality.
"To the Black and Brown community who have disproportionately been devastated by this virus and who have understandable hesitation in wanting to be vaccinated, I want to assure them of its safety. This will be the way to end the discordant harm of our communities.”
MONICA SCOTT
Nurse practitioner, Carle Richland Memorial Hospital
“In the days after receiving the vaccine, I felt completely normal. I had about the same amount of energy as normal. No fever, chills, shortness of breath. I had some injection site soreness for about 12 hours.
“The vaccination process was better than I expected. I would definitely recommend it.
“I’m already seeing some long-term effects in patients who have had COVID, such as chronic head ‘fogginess’ and shortness of breath, several months after testing positive.
"I’ve personally had several family members and friends negatively affected by COVID. I’ve also had friends who had an otherwise healthy parent die from complications of COVID.
"Why risk it?”
EMMA JOHNSON
Environmental Services, Carle Foundation Hospital
“I did not even feel the shot when it was given. The next day, I had a sore spot on my arm, just where they gave me the shot. The next day, it went away.
"Do not be scared about it — nothing to worry about. My daughter, who is a nurse at Carle, also got the vaccine and she is fine as well. So protect yourself and get the vaccine.”
KATIE CRAWFORD
Nurse, Carle Foundation Hospital
“I received my first dose on December 18th, and while texting a photo to my family and friends I got a little teary-eyed. It finally felt like the beginning of the end to this pandemic, and there was an overwhelming sense of hope.
“I’m proud to be a nurse and so grateful I get to work with the nurses, techs, docs, EVS crew, case management and other hundred departments that keep the hospital running. I know people are scared and mentally done with social distancing and wearing masks, but please keep going.
“When it’s available, I urge everyone to get the vaccine. My only side effect was a sore arm and I’m excited for my second dose. I miss hugging my parents and my niece and nephews.
“To the healthcare workers: I know you’re exhausted. But remember, everything we do in our job is based on scientific evidence. Trust the science, get the vaccine and have a happy new year.”
DR. RAYMOND FISHER
Cardiologist, Carle Richland Memorial Hospital
“No real side effects, just tenderness at the injection site for about 48 hours. Kinda what I would expect of an intramuscular injection.
“Everyone should be encouraged to take the vaccine because of the risk of complications of the heart, lungs and nervous system. A sore arm is a small price to pay for mortality.”
JASEN ADAM
Emergency medical technician, Carle Arrow Ambulance Services
“After the first injection of the Pfizer vaccine, I had no real discomfort. The injection site really didn't become sore until the next day and it wasn't a big problem. It was really no different than any other vaccine injection I've ever had.
“The only real ‘side effect’ that I may have had, so far, was a short period of heartburn that started about one-and-a-half hours after the injection. It wasn't bad enough that I needed to take anything for it, but it was still something I reported. I do have a history of indigestion, so that's why look at it as a ‘side effect.’
“The fears that I have heard about how painful the shot was going to be because it was cold, were nothing but pure myths in my experience.
“I understand the reluctance to get the vaccine as it is a new vaccine and the perception that it was rushed without being safely tested. I was honestly not going to get the vaccine, right up until basically the last minute, but I weighed the conversations and information that I could get and came to the conclusion that any possible negatives from the vaccine far outweighed the negatives from the virus.
“For the people still on the fence, I ask that you research trustworthy, unbiased sources for information on the vaccines and do what's best for you and your family. Understand, though, this is a tool that the medical community has been needing to finally get a good grasp on the virus."
“It's not an overnight solution but it will make a positive impact. We as neighbors, family members and just the average Joe in the grocery store, can finally make a bigger impact on the safety of ourselves and everyone else.”
LINDSEY OSTERBUR
Carle Laboratory Services
“Getting the COVID vaccination was an easy decision. Naturally, I was nervous, but when you spend every work day in PPE, face to face with COVID, you begin to want a better solution.
"In the days following the vaccination, my biggest complaint was injection site arm pain. I did not experience any other side effects and my nerves and worries began to subside.
“I would encourage anyone thinking about getting the vaccine to do their own research. I know I have heard many times 'COVID has such a high survival rate.' COVID has controlled our lives for almost a year now. If you have survived COVID, you are blessed.
“We need to figure out how to look beyond surviving COVID and thrive again, like we did before COVID."
DR. KURT BLOOMSTRAND
OSF EMS medical director
“I received my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on December 17th. After looking at all the research surrounding the vaccine, I was very confident in the process.
“After receiving the vaccine, I really had no side effects. I had very minor if any soreness around the injection site that went away within hours.
“Overall, my experience with the first vaccine was much better than expected and would highly encourage anyone that has the opportunity to receive it to definitely do so.”
TRACY SONDAG
Nurse manager, first recipient at Carle’s Bloomington BroMenn Medical Center
“It hurt less than a flu shot. I feel fine. My arm was sore Saturday and Sunday.
"But nothing more than what the flu shot does. I don't feel any different.”