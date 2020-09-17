URBANA — The return of Big Ten football will come with strict medical protocols that will include daily COVID-19 testing for athletes and team staff and a 21-day isolation period for athletes testing positive.
While University of Illinois students are required to undergo saliva tests twice a week and prove their virus-negative status before entering buildings on campus, the testing requirements for UI athletes and those at other Big Ten universities will require daily COVID-19 antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and a required follow-up for any positive results with PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.
PCR tests are considered to be the gold standard in COVID-19 diagnostic testing, while antigen testing is less sensitive but produces results in minutes, making it useful for large-group screening.
The daily antigen testing will be required for all athletes, coaches, trainers and others on the field for practices and games, and test results must be completed and recorded before any practice or game, according to new medical protocols announced Wednesday by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has been working with the UI on plans for football to resume and will be conferring today with the UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics on further details about how safety measures will be carried out on the local campus, according to public health Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
It’s important to note that the UI has been doing biweekly testing of athletes on campus since summer, even before required saliva testing was implemented, Vaid said.
“We’ve gone over disinfecting protocols before and after, not just on the field, but off the field,” Vaid said.
Off-the-field protocols are also “critically important,” he said.
Local public health will need to know more about plans for keeping team members in their own cohort and making sure they’re not interacting with others, he said.
Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said she would be most concerned for coaches and staff members who would be around team members on a regular basis but continuing to circulate in the community.
And it will be especially important to make sure protections are adequate for older team staff members, who would be more vulnerable to severe COVID-19 illness, she said.
Extended isolation period
The 21-day isolation period for a confirmed positive case included in the new Big Ten medical protocols goes beyond the period required even for the most vulnerable people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 or those who become infected who also have compromised immune systems, Vaid said.
It’s also well beyond the 10-day isolation period public health requires for positive cases and 14-day quarantine for contacts of positive cases.
More Big Ten requirements will require each institution to designate a chief infection officer to oversee the collection and reporting of data for the conference.
All data will be considered on a seven-day rolling average, with established team positivity rates used to decide whether to change or stop practices and competitions.
Rates high enough to shut down practices and competition are a team positivity rate of greater than 5 percent and a population positivity rate greater than 7.5 percent.
The team positivity rate is defined as the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered. The population positivity rate is the number of positive persons divided by the total population at risk.
Protocols further call for all COVID-19 positive athletes to undergo comprehensive cardiac testing, including labs and biomarkers, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and cardiac MRI. A cardiologist will need to clear those COVID-19-positive athletes to return to play.
The 14 Big Ten institutions will also establish a cardiac registry, which, along with data, will be used to address unknowns about cardiac effects in COVID-19-positive elite athletes.
Around the nation
The Big Ten’s daily testing requirement in terms of frequency goes beyond the testing frequency in several other conferences.
The ACC’s Medical Advisory Group announced in late August that it was calling for athletes to be tested three times a week beginning with the first week of competition. One molecular (PCR) test must be administered within three days of a competition. Football, one test must be performed the day before any competition and another one must be done within 48 hours after a game is concluded.
The ACC’s Medical Advisory Group also adjusted 2020 football operations and game management protocols to eliminate the presence of all nonessential personnel from the sidelines and team auxiliary areas.
Big 12 members have committed to testing three times a week in high-contact sports such as football, volleyball and soccer, and cardiac testing will be required for those testing positive before they return to play.
Requirements released by an SEC task force include PCR tests at least twice a week for athletes in football and other high-contact sports, typically six days and three days prior to competition.
The SEC task force also called for exploring alternative testing methods that could accommodate a third test (in addition to the two PCR tests) that would produce a reliable and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a time frame closer to competitions.