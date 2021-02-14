Spring practices are (hopefully) around the corner. College football writer Bob Asmussen breaks down Kevin Warren’s favorite league:
Illinois
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... senior (again) Brandon Peters. He liked what Bret Bielema had to say and agreed to return. He will start for his third season, which is as much time as he spent at Michigan.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... they want to see if Bret Bielema can turn Illinois into Wisconsin South, cheese optional. If the new coach wins in Champaign like he did in Madison, they will need another statue to join Red and Dick.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... all good. New leader with a six-year contract has said and done all the right things so far.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... they start 5-1 against the soft first half of the schedule, split the final six and win eight games for the first time since 2007.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... toss-up games against Nebraska, Virginia, Maryland and Purdue become L’s, and the team finishes 3-9 overall, including 1-8 (Rutgers) in the Big Ten.
Indiana
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... Michael Penix, Jr., knock on wood. The star is returning from a torn ACL and is said to be ahead of schedule. The team needs him back, especially after the way it looked in the Outback Bowl loss to Mississippi.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... Indiana is now a football school. Or at least appears to be headed that way after a breakout 2020 season that included a near-miss against Ohio State.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... looking rosy, especially if Tom Allen leads the team to its first Rose Bowl appearance since 1968. Allen was an easy choice for Big Ten Coach of the Year.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the experienced, talented defense steps it up a notch, and Penix is good as new as the team battles the Buckeyes for the East title. Ohio State comes to Bloomington on Oct. 23.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... 2020 was a bit of a fluke (see: 2019 Minnesota). The Hoosiers drop early games to Iowa, Cincinnati and Penn State and struggle to get back to the postseason. It’s a basketball school again.
Iowa
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... junior Spencer Petras, who had Hawkeyes fans shaking their heads after an 0-2 start. He won them over with a six-game winning streak. The Californian will be better his second year as starter.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... they didn’t get a chance to wave at the kids in the nearby hospital. The way-cool tradition will restart as soon as the medical types give the all clear to let folks back in Kinnick.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... much improved over last summer. Kirk Ferentz’s program was scrutinized about racial issues. Though he is getting close to retirement, nobody seems to be pushing him out the door.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... Petras plays like Chuck Long and All-Big Ten tailback Tyler Goodson makes a run at the Heisman behind a strong line. The Hawkeyes finish 10-2 and win the Big Ten West.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the Hawkeyes drop their first two games (again) against Indiana and Iowa State, then lose to Penn State, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Minnesota to finish fifth in the West.
Maryland
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... Taulia Tagovailoa. Tua’s younger brother showed flashes of brilliance in 2020. But also that he’s got a lot of work to do ahead of his second season in College Park.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... they remember the glory days for the Terrapins when Ralph Friedgen led them to the ACC title and a 5-2 record in bowlsin 2001.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... too early to make a call on former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, who enters his third season in charge at College Park. The abbreviated 2020 season doesn’t count against him.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... they beat West Virginia, Howard, Illinois and Kent State to sit 4-0 going into a Oct. 2 home matchup against Iowa. The Terrapins split their final eight games to finish 8-4 overall, tied for second in the Big Ten East. Plus, a nice bowl trip.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... losing to West Virginia and Illinois by mid-September could send the Terrapins on a downward spiral entering the gauntlet of Big Ten play.
Michigan
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... Cade McNamara in a close call over Joe Milton. But don’t be a bit surprised if freshman phenom and former News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year J.J. McCarthy gets the nod.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... Mike Hart is back in town. This time, the former star running back coaches his favorite position. If the guys give him any lip, Hart can simply say “record book.” He is Michigan’s career rushing leader.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... weird as always. It looked like Jim Harbaugh might be on the way out. Instead, he signed a contract extension that keeps him at the school through the 2025 season. If either side says “no more,” it won’t cost as much to end the deal.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... with Harbaugh’s situation settled, the Wolverines get back to the business of winning football games. They start 4-0 before an Oct. 2 trip to Wisconsin, which they win. By the time Ohio State shows up for the finale, the Wolverines have already clinched the East.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... after a 3-1 start against Western Michigan, Washington, Northern Illinois and Rutgers, the Wolverines drop consecutive games at Wisconsin and Nebraska, then lose the next two against Northwestern and Michigan Stateby the time Ohio State visits, Michigan leaders are wondering why they made a new deal with Harbaugh.
Michigan State
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... not Rocky Lombardi, who started in 2020, but has transferred to Northern Illinois. Instead, go with Anthony Russo, a transfer from Temple. Russo threw for more than 6,000 yards and 44 touchdowns with the Owls. Payton Thorne, who started in place of Lombardi late in the season, is the other viable option.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... the program is not very far removed from a successful past underMark Dantonio, whowon 10 games four seasons ago. And 12 in 2015.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... just getting started. Mel Tucker did a good thing his first year by beating Michigan. Not to say nothing else matters, but ...
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the Spartans knock off Northwestern in the opener on their way to a 6-0 start going into a trip to Indiana on Oct. 16. They split the final six and earn a nice bowl trip.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... Northwestern gets even for its 2020 upset loss to the Spartans with a win at Evanston. the Spartans stumble in an early stretch against Nebraska, Western Kentucky and Rutgers, can’t recover and finish 3-9.
Minnesota
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... senior Tanner Morgan. He was a brilliant as a sophomore in 2019, setting school records for passing yards and touchdowns in a season. His struggles in 2020 mirrored those of the Gophers as a whole, but he’s shown what he’s capable of.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... they have a chance to watch one of the nation’s best running backs. Despite a COVID-19-shortened schedule, Mohamed Ibrahim topped 1,000 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... still rowing the boat in Minneapolis. Tennessee reportedly was interested in P.J. Fleck, but went another direction. Maybe it is a good thing to have a coach who others want to hire.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the Gophers stuff Ohio State’s new quarterback, beat the Buckeyes and keep rolling to the Big Ten West title. It's2019 all over again.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the Buckeyes bury the Gophers in the opener, Colorado takes them out at home two weeks later and the late stretch against Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin goes all wrong in a 5-7 season.
Nebraska
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... Adrian Martinez. There will be no quarterback controversy in Lincoln during Martinez’s senior season after Luke McCaffrey entered the transfer portal.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... that’s what they did in Lincoln for about 60 years. Until 2020. The nation’s longest sellout streak (375) is a point of pride for Cornhuskers fans and they plan to keep it going.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... extremely shaky. Scott Frost was supposed to be the answer at his alma mater, but the verdict is still out since he’s only 12-20 in three seasons. Three losing seasons later, the fandom is wondering if he will ever be able to reach a bowl.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the fourth year is a charm. Nebraska wins its first two against Illinois (site TBA, but doubt it’ll be Dublin) and Buffalo, shocks the world with a win at old rival Oklahoma and then wins five more to finish second in the Big Ten West.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the Cornhuskers start 1-6, finish 3-9 and are left with no choice but to fire favorite-sonFrost as the search for the next Tom Osborne continues for a fan base desperate to win again.
Northwestern
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski, who is set to replace former Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey, who left to try the NFL.Hilinski started 11 times for the Gamecocks in 2019in Evanston.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... the Wildcats just finished in the final AP Top 10. and are coming off a convincing win against Auburn in the Citrus Bowl
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... golden. The NFL wanted Pat Fitzgerald, who then signed a long-term contract extension to stay at his alma mater. He can coach in Evanston as long as he wants.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... new defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil picks up where retired Mike Hankwitz left off and the stop troops are as good as ever.The team starts 6-0 and takes another Big Ten West title.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the much tougher back half of the schedule is too much for the Wildcats, who go 1-5. And they drop another game at Wrigley, this time against Purdue.
Ohio State
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... C.J. Stroud, in a close call over Jack Miller and Kyle McCord, who just joined the team. Stroud learned for a year from Justin Fields, but there will be a dropoff at the position.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... they haven’t gotten over the championship game loss to Alabama and want to build toward the next title run. Despite heavy personnel losses, Ohio State is the team to beat in the Big Ten.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... that will be $10 million, please. Or whatever it takes to keep Ryan Day in Columbus. Urban Meyer’s replacement has led his team to two CFP appearances in two seasons.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... Stroud and returning receiver Chris Olave combine for 200 yards and three scores in an early win against Oregon. And the Buckeyes keep rolling all the way back to the playoffs.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the new guys struggle in the opener at Minnesota, then lose to Oregon, Penn State and (yikes) Michigan on the way to a third-place finish in the Big Ten East.
Penn State
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... Sean Clifford, who threw 23 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions in a successful 2019 season.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... they figure the team is much closer to the one that won its last four games than the one that started 0-5.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... he’s there as long as he wants to be, but James Franklin’s name pops up when power schools have coaching searches.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... Clifford and Baylor transfer running back John Lovett lead the offense to big early wins against Wisconsin and Auburn. The Nittany Lions go 2-1 against a middle stretch against Indiana, Iowa and Ohio State and take the East with an 8-1 conference mark.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the only win in the first four comes against Villanova andthe Nittany Lions are 1-5 going into their Oct. 23 home game against Illinois. Franklin starts to wonder if Southern Cal is ever going to call.
Purdue
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... Aidan O’Connell, in a close call over Jack Plummer. Both might play and neither is going to remind you of Drew Brees. Or Kyle Orton.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... they want to see receiver David Bell play what should be his final season. With Rondale Moore off to the NFL, Bell figures to be targeted about every other down.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... not as bad as Scott Frost’s. Bowl games the first two seasons for Jeff Brohm have been followed by two losing campaigns.It’s not quite win-or-else, but another bowl trip would be good for Jeff Brohm.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the Boilermakers start 4-0, including an upset at Notre Dame, and contend for the Big Ten West title.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ...the only win in the first six comes against UConn.Brohm needs to win late games against Ohio State and Indiana to stick around another year.
Rutgers
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... Noah Vedral again. The Nebraska transfer played well at times in 2020. But heneeds to cut down on his interceptions.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... Greg Schiano is back and the team looks to be on steady ground.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... locked in for the next five years. In hindsight, Schiano should have never left the Scarlet Knights in the first place.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... after a 3-0 start against Temple, Syracuse and Delaware, Rutgers stuns Michigan in Ann Arbor on Sept. 25, then splits the final eight to finish 8-4.Schiano leads the team to its first bowl since 2014.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the Scarlet Knights lose to Temple on their way to a 1-6 start going into the Oct. 30 game at Illinois.
Wisconsin
1. Their starting quarterback in 2021 is ... Graham Mertz, who wished he played every game like he did in the 2020 opener against Illinois. He threw five touchdowns in a blowout win. He tested positive for COVID-19 the day after the game and the Badgers called off their next two.
2. When it’s safe to do so, fans will come out in droves again because ... “Jump Around” wasn’t the same without folks in the stands at Camp Randall.Football Saturdays in Madison rival any other venue in the Big Ten.
3. The status of their coach in 2021 is ... back for more winning. Paul Chryst is 56-19 in his first six seasons and has gone bowling every year.
4. The best-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... the Badgers survive a nasty opening month (games against Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan) and power their way to another Big Ten West title. And beat Ohio State in Indianapolis, where all championship games are now held.
5. The worst-case scenario for their team in 2021 is ... it starts the season 1-3, then loses at Illinois on another homecoming game in Champaign. Mertz is never right, the line doesn’t block and the defense makes Jim Leonhard question why he didn’t take another job.