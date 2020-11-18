Listen to this article

College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after the fourth week:

1. Ohio State (3-0; 1)

After Saturday’s home game against undefeated Indiana, the Buckeyes’ final three opponents are just a combined 3-9.

2. Indiana (4-0; 2)

The Hoosiers’ last win against Ohio State came in 1988. They just broke a lengthy skid against Michigan. Sense a theme?

3. Wisconsin (2-0; 5)

Hooray, the Badgers were actually able to get on the field. Michigan wishes they hadn’t, though, after a 49-11 beatdown by Bucky.

4. Northwestern (4-0; 3)

Knock off the Badgers at home on Saturday and Pat Fitzgerald’s team will win the Big Ten West title. Mark it down.

5. Maryland (2-1; 6)

In my humble opinion, worst case for the Terps going into Championship Week is a 5-2 record. Great work by Mike Locksley.

6. Purdue (2-1; 4)

How much better will the Boilermakers perform if star receiver Rondale Moore returns to the field? Easy answer: A lot.

7. Iowa (2-2; 7)

Don’t make the Hawkeyes angry apparently. After an 0-2 start, they have outscored their last two opponents 84-14.

8. Nebraska (1-2; 12)

There was dancing in the streets in Lincoln after the team’s first win in almost a year. OK, maybe not dancing, but peppy walks.

9. Minnesota (1-3; 8)

Perhaps the Gophers should ask out of future Friday night games after two losses already. Their only win came on a Saturday.

10. Illinois (1-3; 14)

As promised, the win against Rutgers moved the Illini out of the Big Ten basement. Beat Nebraska and they’re in the upper half.

11. Rutgers (1-3; 9)

Still trying to figure out Greg Schiano’s game plan against Illinois. Was he; trying to make it harder for his team to win?

12. Michigan State (1-3; 10)

Well, the good news is that they can’t take the Michigan win away. Since then, Spartans have been outscored 73-7.

13. Michigan (1-3; 11)

Never a good sign for a coach when folks are asking, “How many millions will it take to get rid of him?” Pay the man his money.

14. Penn State (0-4; 13)

If the Nittany Lions finish above .500 (possible), James Franklin will pull off one of the best coaching jobs in Big Ten history.

