College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after the fourth week:
RK. TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Ohio State (3-0; 1)
After Saturday’s home game against undefeated Indiana, the Buckeyes’ final three opponents are just a combined 3-9.
2. Indiana (4-0; 2)
The Hoosiers’ last win against Ohio State came in 1988. They just broke a lengthy skid against Michigan. Sense a theme?
3. Wisconsin (2-0; 5)
Hooray, the Badgers were actually able to get on the field. Michigan wishes they hadn’t, though, after a 49-11 beatdown by Bucky.
4. Northwestern (4-0; 3)
Knock off the Badgers at home on Saturday and Pat Fitzgerald’s team will win the Big Ten West title. Mark it down.
5. Maryland (2-1; 6)
In my humble opinion, worst case for the Terps going into Championship Week is a 5-2 record. Great work by Mike Locksley.
6. Purdue (2-1; 4)
How much better will the Boilermakers perform if star receiver Rondale Moore returns to the field? Easy answer: A lot.
7. Iowa (2-2; 7)
Don’t make the Hawkeyes angry apparently. After an 0-2 start, they have outscored their last two opponents 84-14.
8. Nebraska (1-2; 12)
There was dancing in the streets in Lincoln after the team’s first win in almost a year. OK, maybe not dancing, but peppy walks.
9. Minnesota (1-3; 8)
Perhaps the Gophers should ask out of future Friday night games after two losses already. Their only win came on a Saturday.
10. Illinois (1-3; 14)
As promised, the win against Rutgers moved the Illini out of the Big Ten basement. Beat Nebraska and they’re in the upper half.
11. Rutgers (1-3; 9)
Still trying to figure out Greg Schiano’s game plan against Illinois. Was he; trying to make it harder for his team to win?
12. Michigan State (1-3; 10)
Well, the good news is that they can’t take the Michigan win away. Since then, Spartans have been outscored 73-7.
13. Michigan (1-3; 11)
Never a good sign for a coach when folks are asking, “How many millions will it take to get rid of him?” Pay the man his money.
14. Penn State (0-4; 13)
If the Nittany Lions finish above .500 (possible), James Franklin will pull off one of the best coaching jobs in Big Ten history.