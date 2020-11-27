Listen to this article

College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after the fifth week:

SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Ohio State 4-0 1 Play like they did the second half against Indiana in the Big Ten title game and the Buckeyes will lose to Northwestern.

2. Northwestern 5-0 4 Sorry Ryan Day and Tom Allen, but Pat Fitzgerald is the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year. Wildcats should roll Michigan State.

3. Indiana 4-1 2 Sorry Justin Fields, but Michael Penix Jr. is the Big Ten Player of the Year. At least before this upcoming weekend.

4. Iowa 3-2 7 The Hawkeyes aren’t going to catch the Wildcats in the West, but they should still earn a nice bowl bid.

5. Wisconsin 2-1 3 Even if Northwestern stumbles, no Big Ten title game for Badgers since they won’t play enough games to be eligible.

6. Maryland 2-1 5 Tough draw for the Terps coming off two canceled games: a trip to Bloomington against the fired-up Hoosiers.

7. Illinois 2-3 10 As promised, Lovie Smith’s guys moved to the upper half after beating Nebraska. Want to really soar? Upset Ohio State.

8 Minnesota 2-3 9 Next opponent: Figuring out COVID-19. Gophers aren’t scheduled to play again until Dec. 5 against Northwestern.

9. Purdue 2-2 6 I never like to complain about the officials, but they blew it for the Boilermakers against Minnesota.

10. Michigan State 1-3 12 Don’t be surprised if Mel Tucker’s guys put up a fight against Northwestern. Especially with an extra week to get ready.

11. Michigan 2-3 13 Anybody else feeling sorry for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines, who struggled to beat Rutgers? Didn’t think so.

12. Nebraska 1-3 8 Headline in Omaha: Illinois was supposed to be a sure thing. Now nothing is certain for Nebraska and coach Scott Frost.

13. Rutgers 1-4 11 Poor, poor Scarlet Knights did a lot of things right until they lost their way against Michigan in the third overtime.

14. Penn State 0-5 14 This is going to sound nuts, but the Nittany Lions might finish 0-9. Extremely Unhappy Valley.

