College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 1:
RK., TEAM (REC.)
1. Ohio State (1-0); Previous: 1
The Buckeyes look unstoppable. Justin Fields is the best quarterback this side of Trevor Lawrence. Good luck to Penn State.
2. Michigan (1-0); Previous: 5
Good news: Michigan gets to keep the Little Brown Jug and Jim Harbaugh can keep his job after impressive win at Minnesota.
3. Indiana (1-0); Previous: 7
What guts shown by coach Tom Allen to go for the win in OT against Penn State. Indiana is now officially a football school ... too.
4. Purdue (1-0); Previous: 9
No Rondale Moore. No Jeff Brohm. No problem. Led by Stevenson alum Aidan O’Connell, the Boilermakers stunned visiting Iowa.
5. Wisconsin (1-0); Previous: 4
Looks like Paul Chryst is going to have to play quarterback against Nebraska. Here’s hoping the Wisconsin players can recover quickly.
6. Rutgers (1-0); Previous: 14
Rutgers is 1-0 in the Big Ten for the first time thanks to an uber-aggressive defense under new (old) coach Greg Schiano. Cool.
7. Northwestern (1-0); Previous: 10
You knew Pat Fitzgerald wouldn’t stay down long. Indiana transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey was solid in his Wildcats’ debut.
8. Penn State (0-1) Previous: 2
Can’t blame the Nittany Lions for being riled up about the way their OT loss at Indiana ended. Now, Ohio State comes to town.
9. Iowa (0-1); Previous: 6
New QB Spencer Petras did a good job avoiding trouble (no picks), but too many passes hit the ground (17 incompletions) in loss.
10. Minnesota (0-1); Previous: 3
Somebody (OK, it was me) had the Gophers ranked No. 8 last week. In the nation. That was certainly wrong. On many levels.
11. Nebraska (0-1); Previous 11
Third-year coach Scott Frost tried a bit of everything against Ohio State, including using backup QB Luke McCaffrey at tailback.
12. Illinois (0-1); Previous: 8
A year after a shocking upset against the Badgers, Illinois allowed a backup QB to throw five TD passes to wide-open receivers.
13. Michigan State (0-1); Previous 12
Most thought the Spartans would have no trouble with Rutgers in Mel Tucker’s debut. But no team can overcome seven turnovers.
14. Maryland (0-1); Previous: 13
Mike Locksley’s second season in charge of the Terrapins got off to a rocky start. The offense barely topped 200 yards in a blowout.