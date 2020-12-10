College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after the seventh week:
SCHOOL RECORD PREV. COMMENT
1. Ohio State 5-0 1 If the Buckeyes don’t make the playoffs, they should host Michigan in a Columbus Walmart parking lot on New Year’s Day.
2. Indiana 6-1 2 Since Saturday’s game is off, how about the Old Oaken Bucket on Dec. 19 instead? Indiana-Purdue can meet in Indy.
3. Northwestern 5-1 5 The Wildcats were idle last weekend because of COVID-19 and still ended up winning the Big Ten West. What a country.
4. Iowa 5-2 3 Hawkeyes might want to avoid falling behind the Badgers 14-0 like they did in Champaign last week. It won’t end well.
5. Maryland 2-2 8 If the Terrapins beat Rutgers — and they should — they will equal last season’s win total. In seven fewer games.
6. Wisconsin 2-2 4 Once considered a Big Ten title contender, the Badgers are barely hanging in the Top 25. COVID wrecked their season.
7. Minnesota 2-3 6 Great news: The Fighting Flecks can play Saturday against Nebraska after sitting out two games because of COVID.
8. Penn State 2-5 13 Credit to James Franklin for keeping his team together after an 0-5 start. Still a disappointment for the Nittany Lions.
9. Michigan State 2-4 9 Spartans drew the short straw and had to play hungry, ambitious Ohio State. This week, it’s off to Happy Valley.
10. Purdue 2-4 11 Rough week in West Lafayette: No football against the Hoosiers and the basketball team blew a big lead against Miami.
11. Illinois 2-4 7 The Cannon is cool. The Illibuck is weird, and the Land of Lincoln is a hat. Illini vie for at least one trophy game win in 2020.
12. Nebraska 2-4 12 Looks like Adrian Martinez is the quarterback again for Scott Frost. Until he isn’t. Huskers have a big offseason up ahead.
13. Michigan 2-4 14 Unless the Ohio State game gets magically rescheduled (see No. 1), Jim Harbaugh won’t lose to the Buckeyes in 2020.
14. Rutgers 2-5 10 Both their wins this season have come on the road, which is good news since the Knights travel to Maryland on Saturday.