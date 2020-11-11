College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after the third week:
SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Ohio State 3-0 1 If the College Football pairings were announced today, the Buckeyes would be facing Notre Dame. Just throwing that out there.
2. Indiana 3-0 2 Beating Michigan for the first time in 33 years confirmed something special is going on in Bloomington. Thanks to Tom Allen.
3. Northwestern 3-0 4 Raise your hands if, before the season, you picked the Purdue-Northwestern game as the battle for the West. You are all lying.
4. Purdue 2-0 3 It stinks the Boilermakers couldn’t play Wisconsin last Saturday, but Jeff Brohm likely has made good use of the bonus time.
5. Wisconsin 1-0 5 This Saturday’s trip to Ann Arbor looks a lot easier than it did two weeks ago. Great to have the Badgers back on the field.
6. Maryland 2-1 7 Maryland’s win against Penn State is followed a letdown. Their Saturday game against Ohio State is canceled. Blame COVID-19.
7. Iowa 1-2 12 Hawkeyes, who lost their first two by a combined five points, returned to form with a blowout win against Michigan State.
8. Minnesota 1-2 14 It’s Floyd of Rosedale time for the Gophers, who host rival Iowa after cruising at Illinois. Like Iowa, Minnesota is back on track.
9. Rutgers 1-2 10 Yes, there are better teams in the conference. But none are more fun to watch. Look for the Statue of Liberty this week.
10. Michigan State 1-2 6 Honestly, after Mel Tucker beat Michigan, the locals aren’t too upset about a blowout loss. Even if more could transpire.
11. Michigan 1-2 8 Remember how excited Wolverines fans were when Jim Harbaugh came home? How is that working out in Ann Arbor?
12. Nebraska 0-2 11 Remember how excited Cornhusker fans were when Scott Frost came home? How is that working out in Lincoln?
13. Penn State 0-3 9 Wonder if the Nittany Lions regret giving James Franklin a huge new contract in February? That will be $38 million please.
14. Illinois 0-3 13 Here is the good news for Lovie Smith’s team: No place to go but up. Beat Rugers and they leave the Big Ten basement.