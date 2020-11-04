Listen to this article

College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 2:

RANK, TEAM REC. PREV. 

1. Ohio State (2-0); Previous: 1

With Trevor Lawrence missing at least two games because of COVID-19, Justin Fields is now the Heisman Trophy favorite.

2. Indiana (2-0); Previous: 3

The world is upside down. The Hoosiers can control the East by winning their next three: Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

3. Purdue (2-0); Previous: 4

After Justin Fields, Boilermakers receiver David Bell is the Big Ten’s MVP. Rondale who? Too bad the Boilers won’t play Saturday.

4. Northwestern (2-0); Previous: 7

More than the opening blowout against Maryland, comeback against Iowa proves the Wildcats are back in winning form.

5. Wisconsin (1-0); Previous: 5

I’m not sure what to write about the Badgers because it’s unknown when they will play again. Maybe next Saturday at Michigan?

6. Michigan State (1-1); Previous: 13

First-year coach Mel Tucker went from “the guy who lost to Rutgers” to “the hero who beat Michigan.” All in the span of a week.

7. Maryland (1-1); Previous: 14

Speaking of comebacks, former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and his Terps rallied for a monster win against Minnesota.

8. Michigan (1-1); Previous: 2

No jab at Jim Harbaugh this time. Nothing about his weirdness. Only pity for his poor work against the Spartans and Buckeyes.

9. Penn State (0-2); Previous: 8

Sure would have been nice to see the Nittany Lions battle Ohio State in a full Beaver Stadium. With a White Out. Oh, well.

10. Rutgers (1-1); Previous: 6

Greg Schiano should have a good read on Saturday’s opponent, Ohio State. He used to be the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator.

11. Nebraska (0-1); Previous: 11

Eventually, Scott Frost’s Huskers will play a home game. This week, they have to go to Evanston to face undefeated Northwestern.

12. Iowa (0-2); Previous: 9

Really tough times in Iowa City, where receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette just got charged for a DUI. Dude, read the room.

13. Illinois (0-2); Previous: 12

Great to finally see Coran Taylor get a chance with the game on the line. He will be more efficient this week against the Gophers.

14. Minnesota (0-2); Previous: 10

The offensive has been fine, averaging 35 points. But the defense has been brutal, giving up 47 points. Enjoy the trip to C-U.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).