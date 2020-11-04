College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after Week 2:
RANK, TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Ohio State (2-0); Previous: 1
With Trevor Lawrence missing at least two games because of COVID-19, Justin Fields is now the Heisman Trophy favorite.
2. Indiana (2-0); Previous: 3
The world is upside down. The Hoosiers can control the East by winning their next three: Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.
3. Purdue (2-0); Previous: 4
After Justin Fields, Boilermakers receiver David Bell is the Big Ten’s MVP. Rondale who? Too bad the Boilers won’t play Saturday.
4. Northwestern (2-0); Previous: 7
More than the opening blowout against Maryland, comeback against Iowa proves the Wildcats are back in winning form.
5. Wisconsin (1-0); Previous: 5
I’m not sure what to write about the Badgers because it’s unknown when they will play again. Maybe next Saturday at Michigan?
6. Michigan State (1-1); Previous: 13
First-year coach Mel Tucker went from “the guy who lost to Rutgers” to “the hero who beat Michigan.” All in the span of a week.
7. Maryland (1-1); Previous: 14
Speaking of comebacks, former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and his Terps rallied for a monster win against Minnesota.
8. Michigan (1-1); Previous: 2
No jab at Jim Harbaugh this time. Nothing about his weirdness. Only pity for his poor work against the Spartans and Buckeyes.
9. Penn State (0-2); Previous: 8
Sure would have been nice to see the Nittany Lions battle Ohio State in a full Beaver Stadium. With a White Out. Oh, well.
10. Rutgers (1-1); Previous: 6
Greg Schiano should have a good read on Saturday’s opponent, Ohio State. He used to be the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator.
11. Nebraska (0-1); Previous: 11
Eventually, Scott Frost’s Huskers will play a home game. This week, they have to go to Evanston to face undefeated Northwestern.
12. Iowa (0-2); Previous: 9
Really tough times in Iowa City, where receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette just got charged for a DUI. Dude, read the room.
13. Illinois (0-2); Previous: 12
Great to finally see Coran Taylor get a chance with the game on the line. He will be more efficient this week against the Gophers.
14. Minnesota (0-2); Previous: 10
The offensive has been fine, averaging 35 points. But the defense has been brutal, giving up 47 points. Enjoy the trip to C-U.