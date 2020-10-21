College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams going into the season openers:
RK., TEAM
1. Ohio State
Asmussen's take: Big Ten and national title aspirations were helped a bunch when Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis opted back in. Oh, and Justin Fields can play, too.
2. Penn State
Asmussen's take: If star linebacker Micah Parsons had decided to come back, the Nittany Lions might have been No.1. But Penn State is still really, really talented.
3. Minnesota
Asmussen's take: Rashod Bateman is back. Now, better-than-you-think QB Tanner Morgan can throw early and often to his favorite target. That’s good news.
4. Wisconsin
Asmussen's take: No Jack Coan for the Badgers. Illinois fans remember Wisconsin’s QB fondly for his ill-timed wobbler that set up James McCourt’s game-winner.
5. Michigan
Asmussen's take: We will know soon if Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines back. No Big Ten team has a tougher opener than Michigan, which plays at Minnesota.
6. Iowa
Asmussen's take: All sorts of off-the-field issues for the Hawkeyes since they last played. No team in the country wants the season to get here quicker than Iowa.
7. Indiana
Asmussen's take: And the basketball team might be good, too. Tom Allen has done a great job giving folks in Bloomington something to do in the fall.
8. Illinois
Asmussen's take: If you have to open the season at Wisconsin, it is much better with no fans in the stands. But the Badgers are still angry about last year’s loss.
9. Purdue
Asmussen's take: Hard to argue there isn’t a coach in the Big Ten as vital to his team as Jeff Brohm. The timing of his COVID-19 diagnosis is unfortunate.
10. Northwestern
Asmussen's take: Pat Fitzgerald wasn’t happy with last year’s efforts and made significant changes to try to fix it. We’ll see if any of them work for the Wildcats.
11. Nebraska
Asmussen's take: Opening at Ohio State gives Scott Frost’s team a chance to show it has turned the corner. Even if the schedule makers have it out for the Huskers.
12. Michigan State
Asmussen's take: Without spring ball, new coach Mel Tucker could have had a huge disadvantage. But the lengthy offseason has given Sparty a chance to catch up.
13. Maryland
Asmussen's take: Former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley continues to try to rebuild the program, but he knew it was a challenge when he took the job.
14. Rutgers
Asmussen's take: Confidence is high that the Greg Schiano will eventually get the Scarlet Knights going in the right direction. But it won’t be overnight. Not in 2020.