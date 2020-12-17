College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after the eighth week:
SCHOOL RECORD PREV. COMMENT
1. Ohio State 5-0 1 If I’m voting, the Buckeyes deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win this week against Northwestern.
2. Northwestern 6-1 3 West champ moves up a spot after a dominant win against Illinois. Beat the Buckeyes and it will jump to No. 1.
3. Indiana 6-1 2 Sure would have been nice to see the Old Oaken Bucket Game played against Purdue. Oh well, next year it returns.
4. Iowa 6-2 4 Pity the team that draws the Hawkeyes in a bowl game. Iowa is rolling and has no signs of slowing down.
5. Minnesota 3-3 7 I knew the Fighting Flecks weren’t as bad as they looked early in the season. Wisconsin has been warned.
6. Penn State 3-5 8 One of the Big Ten bowl partners will be giddy to land the streaking Nittany Lions, who host Illinois on Saturday.
7. Wisconsin 2-3 6 Remember when the Badgers blew out Illinois in the opener and were considered West title material? Me neither.
8. Michigan State 2-5 9 Still trying to figure out how Rocky Lombardi and pals upset Northwestern. Consider it a fluke since it’s 2020, I guess.
9. Michigan 2-4 13 In theory, the Wolverines wanted to take on nemesis Ohio State. In reality ... not so much. Especially this season.
10. Rutgers 3-5 14 Win or lose this weekend, it’s been a solid first season back for Greg Schiano in the Garden State.
11. Maryland 2-3 5 Hard to get a great read on Mike Locksley’s second season because of all the COVID-19 disruptions for the Terrapins.
12. Purdue 2-4 10 The Boilermakers will take a four-game losing streak into the 2021 opener against Oregon State.
13. Illinois 2-5 11 Big question for the Illini: How many of the seniors return for a bonus season in 2021 under a new coach?
14. Nebraska 2-5 12 Beating Rutgers on Friday won’t do much for the disappointed Cornhusker fans. Scott Frost needs to start winning.