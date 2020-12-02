College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after the sixth week:
SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Ohio State (4-0); Previous: 1
We already know that coach Ryan Day won’t be on the sideline if — and that’s a big IF — his Buckeyes play at Michigan State.
2. Indiana (5-1); Previous: 3
Credit coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers for a nice bounceback against Maryland. Too bad about Michael Penix Jr., though.
3. Iowa (4-2); Previous: 4
Suddenly, the Hawkeyes look like the best team in the West. And they are coming to Champaign on Saturday.
4. Wisconsin (2-1); Previous: 5
What kind of messed up rankings put the Badgers ahead of Northwestern after the Wildcats beat Wisconsin? Well, this one.
5. Northwestern (5-1); Previous: 2
Here’s why: With everything to play for, the Wildcats laid an egg against Michigan State. Bye-bye college playoff hopes.
6. Minnesota (2-3); Previous: 8
Rashod Bateman opted out. Again. Rampant positive COVID-19 tests in the program. What next? P.J. Fleck’s boat sinks?
7. Illinois (2-3); Previous: 7
Sure would have been nice to see Lovie Smith’s guys take on the nation’s No. 3 team. Next time. Without a pandemic as well.
8. Maryland (2-2); Previous: 6
Great to see former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley back on the sidelines with the Terrapins.
9. Michigan State (2-3); Previous: 10
The Spartans helped the College Football Playoff committee by beating Northwestern. Maybe they do the same to Ohio State.
10. Rutgers (2-4); Previous: 13
Penn State, you have been warned: These Scarlet Knights are better than what you usually see. Just ask Jeff Brohm at Purdue.
11. Purdue (2-3); Previous: 9
Nobody has had worse luck, with the Boilermakers a few plays away from being 5-0. That doesn’t bode well for Nebraska.
12. Nebraska (1-4); Previous: 12
Scott Frost flips quarterbacks like the cook at Steak ‘n Shake flips burgers. Often. Too bad Eric Crouch is out of eligibility.
13. Penn State (1-5); Previous 14
Hey, the Nittany Lions got a win. So, the school can stop sifting through James Franklin’s contract for the remainder of 2020.
14. Michigan (2-4); Previous 11
Speaking of contracts ... do you think Jim Harbaugh’s will be on an NFL letterhead in 2021? Folks in Ann Arbor hope so.