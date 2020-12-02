Justin Fields throwing Indiana

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and the Buckeyes are supposed to play at Michigan State on Saturday after last Saturday’s game at Illinois was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Ohio State program.

College football writer — and AP Top 25 voter — BOB ASMUSSEN breaks down the league’s 14 teams after the sixth week:

SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Ohio State (4-0); Previous: 1

We already know that coach Ryan Day won’t be on the sideline if — and that’s a big IF — his Buckeyes play at Michigan State.

2. Indiana (5-1); Previous: 3

Credit coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers for a nice bounceback against Maryland. Too bad about Michael Penix Jr., though.

3. Iowa (4-2); Previous: 4

Suddenly, the Hawkeyes look like the best team in the West. And they are coming to Champaign on Saturday.

4. Wisconsin (2-1); Previous: 5

What kind of messed up rankings put the Badgers ahead of Northwestern after the Wildcats beat Wisconsin? Well, this one.

5. Northwestern (5-1); Previous: 2

Here’s why: With everything to play for, the Wildcats laid an egg against Michigan State. Bye-bye college playoff hopes.

6. Minnesota (2-3); Previous: 8

Rashod Bateman opted out. Again. Rampant positive COVID-19 tests in the program. What next? P.J. Fleck’s boat sinks?

7. Illinois (2-3); Previous: 7

Sure would have been nice to see Lovie Smith’s guys take on the nation’s No. 3 team. Next time. Without a pandemic as well.

8. Maryland (2-2); Previous: 6

Great to see former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley back on the sidelines with the Terrapins.

9. Michigan State (2-3); Previous: 10

The Spartans helped the College Football Playoff committee by beating Northwestern. Maybe they do the same to Ohio State.

10. Rutgers (2-4); Previous: 13

Penn State, you have been warned: These Scarlet Knights are better than what you usually see. Just ask Jeff Brohm at Purdue.

11. Purdue (2-3); Previous: 9

Nobody has had worse luck, with the Boilermakers a few plays away from being 5-0. That doesn’t bode well for Nebraska.

12. Nebraska (1-4); Previous: 12

Scott Frost flips quarterbacks like the cook at Steak ‘n Shake flips burgers. Often. Too bad Eric Crouch is out of eligibility.

13. Penn State (1-5); Previous 14

Hey, the Nittany Lions got a win. So, the school can stop sifting through James Franklin’s contract for the remainder of 2020.

14. Michigan (2-4); Previous 11

Speaking of contracts ... do you think Jim Harbaugh’s will be on an NFL letterhead in 2021? Folks in Ann Arbor hope so.

