Bob Asmussen | Drive-thru trip offers sustenance with a large side of hope
For your eyes only (please don’t share with my doctors): I am a sucker for fast food.
You name the place, I have probably been there. A lot.
There is a rotation I tend to follow and some rules: Never go to the same restaurant twice in a row. Make sure to frequent the local places. Mix up the cuisine.
For example, I avoid eating burgers on consecutive days.
But the coronavirus forces me to change my ways. Listening to the health experts, I have been hunkering down at home, limiting my contact with the outside world.
Until Tuesday.
With a bottle of Clorox wipes in hand, I jumped in the aging Honda Civic for the first time since March 16.
The assignment: Check out the drive-thrus. Definitely in my wheelhouse.
My adventure starts at 12:40 p.m. First stop: the bank to get some cash (remember, we need to tip food-service employees now more than ever).
For me, that’s Busey. Normally, I use the Kirby Avenue location. But trying to be speedy, I drive to the one closer to home on Randolph.
Oops. Every lane had a bright “CLOSED” sign above it.
Busey shut down the location in September. Maybe I should have gone there more often.
Oh well, off to Kirby and Prospect, my bank for almost as long as I’ve lived in Champaign.
Normally, I’d go inside. But the lobby is closed because of the pandemic, so I use the convenient drive-thru lanes.
Pleasant teller Valeri helps me in a jiffy. And with a smile. She doesn’t mind when I ask that some of the cash be chopped into smaller denominations. That’s how I roll.
Next: South Neil Street for the Culver’s/Arby’s double play.
My daughter wants a butter burger with cheese, pickles and ketchup.
LaShelle takes my order, then happily poses for a picture at the window.
Everybody I talk to Tuesday is great. But LaShelle earns drive-thru MVP honors. I hope her bosses are subscribers, because she deserves a raise.
At Culver’s, drive-thru customers get a plastic card with a number on it. It hangs on your door until the order is delivered. In this case, it takes about two minutes before the food is in the car. Still piping hot.
The Arby’s next door might be the fast-food establishment I frequent the most. Back again.
The line is about five cars deep, but it moves fast.
My Arby’s order used to be the same every time: French dip. Au jus rivals gravy as my favorite beverage.
However delicious, the French dip is not a good car meal. You are going to drip the juice on yourself and the seats. Who wants that?
Over the years, I have adapted my Arby’s order: two roast beef sliders and a small Jamocha shake. Snack-size curly fries are optional.
I pass on my usual Arby’s staples. I am trying to spread the dollars around.
Cashier Kaniya looks familiar. So does general manager Kelli. Clearly, I have been to this Arby’s way too often.
Anyway, Kaniya and Kelli pose for a picture after listening to me prattle on about my column. If you see the two at the restaurant, please thank them for their service.
My wife orders a French dip, which would describe me had I grown up in Paris.
My son goes with his usual: three chicken sliders. Honestly, I have never tried one. Next time.
It’s 1:48 p.m. and I am heading to the final stop.
I save an empty stomach for one of my favorite local places: Garcia’s.It’s the first pizza I tried when I moved here more than three decades ago and has been a frequent stop over the years.
I am certainly a pizzaholic. Willing to try any kind. I have tasted hundreds of different pies.
Garcia’s flavor is unique.
To the store’s credit, it is making sure to keep everything safe.
“We’re following the rules of the Centers for Disease Control,” owner Ralph Senn says.
That means cleaning the heck out of place. Lots of buckets with the appropriate amount of bleach. The employees are constantly washing their hands and using sanitary towels after every transaction.
The bulk of Garcia’s business, about 75 percent, is delivery, carry-out and drive-thru.
“We’ve got delivery drivers waiting to go,” Senn says.
Cashier Greg poses for a picture after taking my order.
I move my car a few feet and wait for my pizza. Two slices: one sausage, one cheese.
My food is ready in a few minutes. By 2:05, I am back home. Slide the pizza onto a plate and chow down. Yummy.
I complete my rounds in about 90 minutes, with minimal contact.
We don’t normally high-five cashiers or the pizza delivery people.
It’s transactional. In the age of the coronavirus, it is important to maintain our social graces while keeping our distances. Very doable.
I met six people during my adventure. All friendly. All smiling. They gave me food and they gave me hope.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.