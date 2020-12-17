CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Jaycees aren’t letting the pandemic get in the way of buying toys for children. Or wearing ugly sweaters.
At their virtual social tonight, and in keeping with the season, the Jaycees will donning their ugly sweaters. The meeting will be held via Zoom.
President Lanna Bartko said the group is continuing a toy drive it started last year for Cunningham Children’s Home.
The money raised from the ugly-sweater contest “is a fun way to get people attending the event and building awareness of the drive since we can’t be in person,” Bartko said. “We hope attendees make a donation or select a toy off the wish list as part of attending.”
Bartko said the Jaycees wanted to hold the toy drive again this year, so they took it digital to get everyone involved.
“We created an online wish list so you can pick toys from the wish list, and we will deliver them to the children’s home,” she said.
Monetary donations can also be made, and the Jaycees will buy toys using those funds. The Illinois Jaycees Charitable Foundation is m atching the first $200 in donations to the project.
Bartko said the toys will be delivered early next week.
“It’s going really well,” she said of the toy drive. “It’s fun to see the toys come in. It’s hard not to play with them yourself. We’re gearing up to go out and shop with the monetary donations.”
There’s no word if they’ll be wearing their ugly sweaters during the shopping spree.
Donations can be made via the Jaycees Facebook page or at cujaycees.net, or by mailing to C-U Jaycees, P.O. Box 6983, Champaign, IL 61826.
Bartko said Jaycees hold their business meetings virtually at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month with a variety of programs. The Jaycees membership ranges in age from 18 to 41.
Anyone interested in joining may visit the group’s Facebook page or email them at jayceescu@gmail.com