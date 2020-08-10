URBANA — With thousands of students arriving next week, Champaign and Urbana are preparing ways to mitigate an expected increase of COVID-19 cases.
Former Urbana alderman and UI physiology Professor emeritus Eric Jakobsson modeled what the impact could be on Champaign-Urbana and is urging both cities to limit bars and restaurants to take-out and delivery for the next three weeks.
Without those steps, his model indicates that 800 more people could otherwise be infected, 80 more could be hospitalized and four more could die.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen and Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said they plan to announce new measures this week.
“The City is currently working with University, the City of Urbana, and C-UPHD officials on several measures that aim to mitigate the possible increased spread of COVID-19 following the return of students to the community,” Feinen said. “These include additional measures addressing food and beverage establishment operations, large gatherings, and face coverings”
Said Marlin: “We’re working very closely with Champaign and the University to plan for the safety of the community when the students return.”
She said both Jakobsson’s model and the model for the UI campus from physicist Nigel Goldenfeld and bioengineering Professor Sergei Maslov make clear that certain steps will help reduce the spread of the virus.
“If we’re going to limit the spread of the disease, it depends on testing, tracing, isolating, quarantining,” Marlin said. “It depends on people wearing masks and not gathering in large groups.”
Jakobsson said he used to oversee a program of epidemiological modelers when he was an administrator at the National Institutes of Health and has “a very, very long history in modeling a whole variety of things and making mathematical models.”
“We’ve used pretty much standard epidemiological modeling tools,” he said.
His model indicates that once students arrive, there will be an influx of cases in the community before slowing down after about 15 days.
His model assumes that students returning will have the same viral load as people across the state do, or about nine times that of Champaign-Urbana.
And he said that the model only assumes one round of testing and isolation by the UI, instead of the twice-weekly testing students and employees will be required to take throughout the semester.
“In the long run, we’re going to be great. We’ll be in good shape,” Jakobsson said. “It’s just this transitional period (when) it hits us faster than the university testing and isolation response can kick in. That’s the period that we’ve really got to worry about.”
He said he was initially worried that the community could lose control of the virus, but “that does not seem to be the case.”
Goldenfeld and Maslov said they had talked with Jakobsson about his model.
“We agree that indoor bars and dining do cause transmission, especially in the early phase of the student return, before they have all been tested,” Goldenfeld and Maslov said in an email, noting that they were not speaking on behalf of the UI or its Shield team in charge of testing and tracing.
Goldenfeld and Maslov’s model projects that with the UI’s COVID-19 steps — including twice-a-week testing, a mask requirement, contact tracing and an exposure notification app — fewer than 500 students could be infected over the course of the semester, with no more than 100 at any one time.
Their model also predicts an uptick in cases when students arrive and before everyone has been tested and isolated.
Goldenfeld and Maslov said they are “aware that there is active consideration of a range of steps that the cities could take to help address this potential difficulty, which is a very good thing. Overall, the best way to reduce transmission is to minimize or eliminate indoor bars and dining, because super-spreader events frequently occur at bars or parties where there is inadequate ventilation and people are talking loudly without masks.”
They don’t believe it’s necessary now to limit bars and restaurants to curbside pickup and delivery to keep the virus under control, but said “any extra steps that can be taken to reduce gratuitous transmission — and certainly before all students have been tested and isolated — should be taken,” in their opinion.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said Jakobsson’s idea makes sense.
It “would definitely slow transmission” and “give us a chance to focus on any school-related transmission that may occur and slow down the transmission from backyard social events as well as individuals and families returning from vacation.”
Pryde said periodic resets may be necessary.
“We can certainly see that since the move to Phase 4, transmission has been on a steep incline, especially in younger people,” she said. “Most of the country needs a three-, four-week slowdown.”