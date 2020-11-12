The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is recommending that all schools in Champaign County close “as soon as possible” and remain closed until Jan. 5 due to the community spread of COVID-19.
Exactly how soon that switch comes, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said during a Thursday afternoon Zoom update, is up to the districts. But sooner is better, she said.
Within minutes after Pryde spoke, Champaign's Unit 4 district announced that Friday will be the last day of in-person learning for the elementary students who'd just returned to school late last month for the first time since March.
"All sports and in-person student activities will also be canceled until further guidance is released," Unit 4 Superintendent Susan Zola said. "This includes any IHSA winter sports practices, which would have started on Monday, November 16th."
Other recommendations announced by the public health district:
— All faith-based services switch to remote-only, effective immediately.
— "We are strongly urging people to reconsider gathering for the holidays, including Thanksgiving," and only gather with those in their own household.
Most of the community spread is coming as a result of gatherings, Pryde said, adding: "These aren't cases from the U of I."
— Restaurants and bars that aren't following state-mandated Tier 1 mitigation measures "start following guidance."
Pryde said it's likely that the county — and the 20 others in Region 6 — will be placed under stricter, Tier 2 mitigation measures next week.
“I wish I had better news," she said, "but this is where we are right now."
Pryde said the district's schools recommendation only applies to K-12 county schools, not to the University of Illinois.
The news comes on the same day that the state reported 12,702 new cases, breaking its own single-day record for the seventh time in 11 days.
Pryde cited the recent "explosion in cases"— 700 in Champaign County during the past week alone, as well as eight lives lost to the virus and hospitalizations higher than at any point during the pandemic.
"There's no sign of this slowing down," Pryde said.
"We've got to double down right now because we're getting into explosive growth stage and that is very scary," Pryde added.
COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 109 Thursday, to 7,558, according to the C-U Public Health District.
The number of people with active cases and in isolation rose by 23, to 551, while the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained seven.
On top of that, an additional 98 close contacts of active cases were asked to quarantine in the past day, bringing the total active close contacts in quarantine countywide to 1,310.
Meanwhile, the seven-day positivity rate in the region that covers East Central Illinois rose again Thursday — from 12.2 to 12.7 percent.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures posted Thursday are through Nov. 9) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.8 percent, up from 4.6 a day earlier).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day after Nov. 9 testing was factored in:
- Fayette: 26.7 percent (+3.4), 36 of 92 tests positive (39.1% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Effingham: 21.7 percent (+0.3), 46 of 204 tests positive (22.5% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Iroquois: 18.2 percent (-1.2), 53 of 369 tests positive (14.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Clay: 18.1 percent (+2.2), 18 of 77 tests positive (23.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Macon: 16.0 percent (+1.0), 145 of 940 tests positive (15.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Richland: 16.0 percent (+6.2), 30 of 110 tests positive (27.3% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Cumberland: 14.7 percent (+0.8), 7 of 27 tests positive (25.9% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Shelby: 14.2 percent (+0.8), 23 of 128 tests positive (18.0% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Edgar: 13.6 percent (+3.3), 11 of 66 tests positive (16.7% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- DeWitt: 12.7 percent (-0.6), 11 of 102 tests positive (10.8% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Coles: 12.4 percent (+0.1), 15 of 156 tests positive (9.6% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Piatt: 12.6 percent (+0.8), 22 of 177 tests positive (12.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Douglas: 12.2 percent (-0.6), 19 of 153 tests positive (12.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Vermilion: 12.2 percent (-0.1), 52 of 615 tests positive (8.5% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Clark: 12.1 percent (-0.5), 2 of 40 tests positive (5.0% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Jasper: 11.8 percent (+2.6), 13 of 108 tests positive (12.0% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Ford: 11.6 percent (-0.1), 22 of 261 tests positive (8.4% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Lawrence: 11.3 percent (+2.6), 35 of 225 tests positive (15.6% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Crawford: 9.9 percent (+0.9), 22 of 239 tests positive (9.2% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Champaign: 8.7 percent* (+0.3), 137 of 1,533 tests positive (8.9% daily rate) on Nov. 9
- Moultrie: 8.6 percent (-0.1), 16 of 106 tests positive (15.1% daily rate) on Nov. 9
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, up from 1.9 overnight.