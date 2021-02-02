What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor here
It hasn’t yet been two weeks since the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that high school basketball, among other sports, would be able to return to competition, but Centennial athletic director Kaleb Carter has already seen a marked change in athletes’ demeanor.
“You can see them smiling under their face masks,” Carter said. “Kids are just excited. You can see their glow come back.”
The in-game experience, though, will be far from normal.
When games begin, Urbana, Champaign Central and Centennial, according to all three of the schools’ athletic directors, won’t allow spectators in their gyms despite the fact that the state allows up to 50 fans in the stands.
“Everybody would like to provide the in-person experience for fans, but there’s a lot of moving parts and variables to make it fair and consistent,” Urbana athletic director Steve Waller said. “A lot of (Big 12 athletic directors) were leaning toward ‘no’ anyway because we have such a short amount of time to get these games in.”
“We don’t want anything jeopardizing the fact that these kids could lose their season because of some contact tracing we would have to do and so forth,” Waller continued. “So, we want to try to eliminate that and put our kids in the best possible position to play.”
For Urbana, the issue was a non-starter, because the IHSA’s rules state that spectators must be at least 30 feet away from the playing surface. Urbana’s gym doesn’t allow for that.
Their decision, though, falls in line with schools with more spacious gyms, like Central, Centennial and others throughout the conference. Those schools, which will broadcast their games online, decided to play it safe.
“Part of me says that, ‘Yeah, it sucks, but we should be happy that our kids are getting the opportunity to play,’” Carter said. “And as someone who works at a school, obviously I love athletics and I love parents, but I love to see kids do what they’re passionate about.
“It’s important that we roll this thing out in a way that will best support our student-athletes to compete. They’ve been waiting 10 months for an opportunity.”
Some area schools will allow fans. Tuscola, for example, allowed 50 for weekend games involving girls' and boys' teams.
Based on conversations with fellow Illini Prairie Conference schools, St. Joseph-Ogden will permit fans in its balcony, which is well beyond 30 feet away from the court. The school will allow two spectators per athlete, whose names will go on a list before each game.
Those spectators will be screened for symptoms as they enter the school and will be able to sit in seats that will be marked with stickers.
“It’s just really nice that we have our balcony area for these kinds of things,” St. Joseph-Ogden athletic director Justin Franzen said. “We looked at what the conference wanted to do and we also looked at our gym and we know how much has been taken away from kids this school year.”
For schools like Urbana, Central and Centennial, allowing spectators, at least at this point, would be tempting fate a little too much.
“Ultimately, with the contact tracing, I think people felt more comfortable just trying to get the games in for the kids,” Waller said. “Most people are trying to provide some type of live feed for the game, whether that’s Facebook or YouTube or the Pixellot camera.
“I think people will still have the opportunity to watch the games, just not in person.”