Carle adjusts traffic pattern
A sample of what’s to come:
“To say Carle Hospital area is high traffic right now is probably an understatement. Getting your car in to the circular drive from University is hard, getting out even harder. Contributing to the exiting problem is a ‘no right turn on red’ sign. By the time the light cycles to green, cars trying to leave are stacked up back to the front door or beyond. I often sit, waiting for red to turn green, wanting to turn right onto University Avenue, no oncoming traffic but I’m forbidden to turn right. Any chance they could change that?”
Starting today, this is no longer an issue, said Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullen.
“Beginning Friday, March 27, traffic exiting from the Orchard Street parking garage at Carle Foundation Hospital will be using the pay booths on Park Street on the north side of the garage nearest to The Forum. The booths exiting onto Orchard Street will be permanently closed, and traffic will now be routed to the south onto Park Street,” she said.
Illinois Department of Transportation Region 3 Engineer Kensil Garnett explains why there is a no right turn on red sign at the corner:
“As you may be aware, the University Avenue corridor through Urbana has seen more than its share of crashes involving pedestrians. Unfortunately, some of them have been fatal. The ‘No Turn On Red’ signs have been installed here to prevent conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians that may be crossing.
“The project that is currently underway on this corridor is funded largely by the Highway Safety Improvement Program and will bring many safety improvements to the corridor for all users. We do acknowledge your concern and are monitoring traffic patterns at this and similar locations as we expect a rise in volumes as the COVID-19 situation plays out.
“Signal timing adjustments are being considered for this intersection that would allow for more green time for those exiting. However, the amount of adjustment is limited because the signals along University Avenue are coordinated with traffic on the Cunningham Avenue corridor as well.”
