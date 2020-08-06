URBANA — The Carle Cancer Center is resuming three in-person support groups.
The Daytime Cancer Support Group, which is for anyone who has cancer or knows someone with cancer, will meet at noon on the second Wednesday of the month, starting Aug. 12.
Also restarting in- person meetings will be the Head and Neck Cancer Roundtable Discussion Group at 2 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month, starting Aug. 26.
Healing After Loss, a six-week bereavement program to support those who have lost loved ones to cancer, will meet at noon on the first and third Tuesday of the month, starting Sept. 7. Reserve a spot for this program by calling 217-383-4581.
All Carle cancer-support groups are free and open to the public, regardless of where patients go for care.
They all take place at the center, 509 W. University Ave., U.
Many Carle support groups were suspended or moved to a virtual format for safety during the coronavirus pandemic.