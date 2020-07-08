URBANA — If the prospect of having a swab poked deep up into your nose all the way to the back of your throat makes you feel a bit apprehensive, relax.
Both Christie Clinic and Carle Health have switched from the nasopharyngeal swab test for COVID-19 to the self-testing method, in which patients are handed swabs to swirl around themselves in the lower nasal passage area.
That’s the way testing has been handled at the state drive-thru site at Market Place Mall since it opened.
Kayla Banks, vice president of quality at Carle, said the change was made at Carle based on recent evidence that the more comfortable self-test is as effective as the nasopharyngeal test.
The move to self-testing will hopefully remove some of the anxiety in patients who may have been avoiding testing after hearing how uncomfortable it was, according to Banks.
Along with patient comfort considerations, self-testing is also considered to be safer for clinical staff, since they won’t have to be in such close contact with patients’ faces — that is, unless patients need help doing the self-test, she said.
For caution’s sake, both Carle and Christie staff members involved in specimen collection at testing sites continue to wear full protective gear such as masks, gloves and gowns, officials said.
Patients coming to Carle testing sites, however, may see other staff members — for example, those handling registration or traffic control, who aren’t wearing quite as much personal protective equipment, Banks said.
As the pandemic rolls along, both Carle and Christie have made or are considering making still more changes in how they’re handling testing.
Carle plans to keep its testing sites, which include one on Mattis Avenue in Champaign, operating for community convenience. But Carle patients also now have the opportunity to self-test for COVID-19 at other clinical sites.
That means patients won’t have to be evaluated at one location and test at another, Banks said.
Initially, efforts were aimed at keeping anyone with potential COVID-19 out of clinic buildings, where they would sit in waiting rooms and potentially infect others.
But with a low community positivity rate, patients with symptoms can effectively be screened at the entrances and whisked back to exam rooms, where they can be evaluated and self-test away from other patients, she said.
Christie Clinic’s outdoor testing site at its 1801 W. Windsor Road branch also remains open, though the clinic is considering the possibility of rolling it into the curbside convenient care at the same clinic location, according to Michelle Antonacci, Christie’s clinical services director.
“That’s still in the idea stage,” she said.
Christie Clinic is running about 100 tests a day, but most of them are for patients required to undergo testing prior to having an elective procedures, Antonacci said.
The number of patients seeking testing at Christie’s test site because they actually have COVID-19 symptoms has dwindled to about five a day, she said.
“I think a lot of people are going to the mall,” she added.
Carle, which is averaging 300 tests a day at its Mattis Avenue site, has also seen its largest increase in testing come from asymptomatic patients. That’s both because of testing required in advance of elective procedures and, possibly, due to concerns about a resurgence in positive cases, Banks said.
The in-house Carle lab continues to process COVID-19 tests locally for an average turnaround time of just over 24 hours, but it’s nearing capacity, Banks said.
Carle is currently processing 1,500 to 1,800 tests a day for its own patients, Christie Clinic, some nursing homes, the state collection site at Market Place and others, Banks said.
“We’ve quoted our capacity at just over 2,000 tests a day,” she said.
Going much beyond that capacity doesn’t mean Carle won’t handle the tests, Banks said, but it could mean a potentially longer wait for results.
If that happens, she said, the lab would try and prioritize tests for those who are symptomatic versus those tests being done for routine screening.
On-campus testing for University of Illinois students was set to start today in a tent by the Alice Campbell Alumni Center and indoors at State Farm Center, with the possibility of more than a dozen testing sites available by Aug. 24.
University officials hope to administer more than 10,000 tests a day using a saliva-based test developed by UI researchers.