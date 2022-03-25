URBANA — Carle Health plans to close its drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Champaign, Danville, Mattoon and Olney effective Monday due to a steady decline in their usage.
Staff at those sites will be redirected to more critical needs, the health system said.
Patients in Champaign-Urbana who have been exposed to COVID or have COVID symptoms can still get a COVID test by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 217-902-6100 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to register and be directed to the closest testing location.
Patients preparing to undergo medical procedures in the Champagin-Urbana region should make an appointment through their surgeons' offices for testing.
Carle said its drive-thru sites were created to provide mass testing for people who were symptomatic, exposed to COVID or about to undergo procedures, and they helped facilitate nearly 25,000 tests throughout the region.
Carle Vice President of Primary Care Lesly Whitlow said Carle is prepared to scale operations back up if COVID transmission levels start to increase again.