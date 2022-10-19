URBANA — Carle Foundation Hospital has filed a petition with state regulators seeking to make 36 temporary beds added for the COVID-19 pandemic permanent.
The extra beds were added in the Urbana hospital’s medical/surgical unit to accommodate inpatient volumes, according to a Carle letter to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.
“During the pandemic, Carle added temporary bed licenses to meet the needs of our community and serve more patients,” President Elizabeth Angelo said. “We’ve found that the need isn’t temporary, and as the state’s COVID waivers begin to expire, we are seeking permission to make these licenses permanent.
“We continue to see a high volume of patients seeking care at Carle Foundation Hospital. As the region’s only Level 1 trauma center and Level III perinatal center, maintaining these bed licenses allows us to continue to offer care to our community and region.”
Adding the 36 beds permanently would boost the number of authorized medical/surgical beds at Carle from 295 to 331, giving the hospital a total 489 authorized beds in all.
It’s anticipated that the medical/surgical unit will remain at current levels after the state disaster proclamation ends, according to Carle.
Demand for beds is coming not only from COVID-19 care, “which is expected to continue,” but a broad array of other care needs, Carle said in its application to the state.
Carle projected that making the 36 temporary beds permanent wouldn’t have an effect on other health systems in the area, since they are already in use and none of the projected patient volumes are coming from facilities other than its hospital.
The state board is tentatively scheduled to take up Carle’s petition March 23, 2023. Requests for a public hearing must be received by the planning board by Nov. 1.