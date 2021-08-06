URBANA ± Carle Health is requiring all its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, effective immediately.
Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said more than 70 percent of Carle’s 11,000 employees are already vaccinated.
Those employees who decline to comply with the vaccine requirement are being asked to complete a form stating their reasons by Aug. 22 and the forms will go to Carle management to address, Miller said.
Those who aren’t yet vaccinated will also have to comply with additional safety requirements, effective immediately.
That will wearing N95 or high-filtration masks while in Carle and Health Alliance Medical Plans buildings (rather than surgical masks) and using high-level personal protective equipment including eye shields in all clinical spaces, regardless of local COVID-19 spread.
Ongoing and further mitigation measures will be determined in the weeks ahead, according to Carle.
Carle Health is joining OSF HealthCare and a growing number of other health systems in requiring all employees to be vaccinated. OSF employees have until the end of September to be vaccinated.
Carle’s effort to get as many of its employees vaccinated as quickly as possible comes after considering staff members’ feedback and is in line with guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, officials said.
“Like many community members, the majority of Carle Health team members have already made the decision to vaccinate and we are grateful for their contribution toward ending this pandemic, said Dr. James Leonard, president and CEO of Carle Health. “The decision to request all Carle Health team members to get vaccinated was made carefully and follows our organization’s values and commitment to being a trusted health partner for the community.”
Carle’s new employee vaccination requirement comes as COVID-19 fueled by the very infectious Delta variant was surging locally and across the country.
State health officials Friday reported there have been 16,742 new cases and 64 more deaths in the past week.
Champaign County has picked up 247 new COVID cases from Monday through Friday, and had 562 active cases on Friday. And the number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID rose to 21.
Statewide, there were 1,200 people hospitalized with COVID, up 33 percent from a week ago. The number of COVID patients in intensive care was up by 47 percent and the number of patients on ventilators was up 95 percent, according to the state Department of Public Health.
“We see in our hospitals and clinics the significant impact the vaccine has on the spread of infection and the severity of the disease,” said Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s chief medical quality officer. “As the country deals with mutations like the Delta variant and others, vaccination truly is the best way to keep people from getting sick.”