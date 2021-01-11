CHAMPAIGN — Vaccination appointment times for Champaign County residents 75 and older are all full for this week, but Carle Health is still scheduling additional appointment times for beyond this week based on vaccine availability.
Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said Carle has continued contacting its own Champaign County patients in this age group who don’t use the MyCarle online patient portal to be sure they don’t miss the opportunity to be vaccinated.
Both Carle and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District have been keeping waiting lists for those seniors who tried to make a vaccination appointment for the three vaccination clinic days for this week. Available times filled up quickly after the opportunity was were announced Friday.
“Carle opened dates beyond the initial vaccine clinic this week, given the demand for vaccination,” Mullin said. “We are currently scheduling patients from the wait list based on anticipated vaccine delivery. Those patients are advised at scheduling that their appointment is based on vaccine availability and may need to be rescheduled.”
Vaccinations for Champaign County seniors 75 and up who scheduled appointments for available times this week are set to get under way tomorrow in two locations and run through Thursday.
"We're working alongside public health to ensure a speedy delivery of vaccine to those who need it most," said Dr. Robert Healy, Carle's chief quality officer.
"Knowing that it takes some time to get patients scheduled, we're hoping to get ahead of the game by making these now in anticipation of more regular vaccine delivery in Champaign County," he said.