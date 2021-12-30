CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County is approaching New Year’s weekend with the highest number of active cases since the pandemic began.
The 564 new positive tests reported Wednesday raised the number of currently active cases countywide to 3,356.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said that was the most active cases Champaign County has had on a single day so far, and new cases are “showing no signs of slowing.”
In the midst of the ongoing surge — being fueled by both the delta and omicron variants — the majority of younger students will be headed back to school from winter break next week unvaccinated.
Pryde said just 26.3 percent of Champaign County children ages 5-11 have been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the number of available hospital intensive-care beds continued to shrink.
East Central Illinois Region 6 had just eight out of 148 ICU beds open as of the state’s last update.
There were 32 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Carle Health reported as of Tuesday, there were 143 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals system-wide, with 30 in intensive care. Of the total, 107 were in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with 22 in intensive care.
Carle COO Matt Kolb said nearly 50 employees have volunteered to move from other clinical areas to intensive care to help meet the demand.
COVID-19 tests being processed by Carle’s lab are at the highest positivity rates seen to date — 19.39 percent as of Christmas Day, according to Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon.
Nearly two-thirds of Champaign County’s active cases were in Champaign-Urbana. Here are the ZIP codes with more than 200 active cases:
- Champaign/61820: 651.
- Champaign/61821: 510.
- Champaign/61822: 441.
- Urbana/61802: 330.
- Urbana/61801: 328.
- Mahomet/61853: 280.
As cases have continued to pile up, closures and postponements have been following in their wake.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that no in-person transactions would be available from Jan. 3-17 at driver services facilities due to increasing cases statewide.
All departments and facilities will reopen Jan. 18.
During the weeks the facilities are closed to in-person transactions, White encouraged the public to use online services for license-plate sticker renewals, renewing licenses and state ID cards and other services.
Other effects:
- For the second time this week, a University of Illinois women’s basketball game — at Iowa, which had been scheduled for Sunday — has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Illinois program.
The Danville Public Library closed early Tuesday and announced Wednesday it would be closing early at 3 p.m. through Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVD-19 and a number of other employees were waiting on test results. Library officials said the library was disinfected and regular hours would resume Jan. 3.