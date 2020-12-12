CHAMPAIGN — In the midst of the pandemic, the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah has a message everyone can take to heart, says Rabbi Dovid Tichtel.
“A little light in a room can chase away a lot of darkness,” he said.
The executive director of Illini Chabad, Tichtel said celebrating Hanukkah this year calls for balance — between the traditions of this eight-day festival of lights and staying safe from COVID-19.
“How do we balance family traditions with staying safe and not being a danger to others,” he said.
With that in mind, Illini Chabad began Hanukkah on Thursday night with a drive-in event in the Champaign Public Library parking lot.
About 80 to 100 people came in dozens of cars for the lighting of a 9-foot menorah, music and Hanukkah cartoons and left with handout packets full of Hanukkah activities, Tichtel said.
It’s easy in times like these to just tell people to stay home and away from others, he said.
But he’s seen many mental-health challenges affecting both young and old over the last six months, Tichtel said, so it’s also important to be innovative about finding safe ways for people to be together.
At the drive-up celebration, one thing he kept hearing from people was how much it meant to them to get out of the house and be able to see and wave to other people, Tichtel said.
Hanukkah’s message about light over darkness and never giving up hope can have meaning for everyone during the pandemic, according to Tichtel.
Find a way to celebrate without being fearful, he advised. Though he added, “‘Do not fear’ does not mean ‘Do not be careful.’”
Along those same lines, Illini Chabad is offering a virtual menorah lighting at 5 pm. Friday on Zoom. The link to participate is virtualillinichabad.com.
Also finding ways to celebrate Hanukkah together and safely: Illini Hillel is offering a hybrid way for students to celebrate on campus, according to Executive Director Erez Cohen.
For all eight nights of Hanukkah, a virtual candle lighting will be available on Zoom. Find the link at Facebook.com/illinihillel.
The organization is also giving out menorahs and candles to students who want to light them at home on their own, Cohen said.
There’s a message of optimism and strength in the lighting of candles each night, Cohen said.
“I think the message is the more light we bring, the stronger we are,” he said.
Rabbi Alan Cook of Sinai Temple of Champaign-Urbana said it’s no accident that so many different faiths have traditions this time of year that involve the lighting of candles, in looking for moments of inspiration and light during the darkest time of the year.
In pre-pandemic years, Sinai Temple would have at least one gathering in person for Hanukkah, he said, but since March, all temple gatherings have been held remotely.
While that is continuing, Cook said, Hanukkah is also a time to reach out to others.
“I think just in general, we can support one another in our community and try to be kind and hopeful,” he said. “We can listen to authorities and wear a mask and be safe, so that we can get a handle on the pandemic.”