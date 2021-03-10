CHAMPAIGN — Champaign City Council members said they support the mini food pantries that have been created in the past year, but several said they’d like to update city rules to address code-compliance issues.
In the meantime, the council agreed to continue suspending enforcement of city code on four of the seven mini pantries currently on the public right-of-way, at least during the pandemic.
“I don’t see any of these pantries causing any immediate concern for the community,” Mayor Deb Feinen said. “It seems like if one gets pushed into a right-of-way in a way that is blocking a view for traffic or causing problems, a phone call probably solves that.”
Still, she said, “I don’t think we can do it completely rule-free,” raising the prospect of a pantry blocking wheelchair access as an example.
The mini pantries are modeled on the Little Free Library movement, where small boxes holding books that anyone can borrow or donate to are placed near sidewalks.
Local activists created several little food pantries last summer.
While some are on church parking lots or private yards, others are on public right-of-ways, including one in front of the City Building at 102 N. Neil St., C.
“We probably need to have some conversations sooner rather than later so that things do not become problematic in the future,” council member Vanna Pianfetti said.
“It’s not to say that they should go away, it’s just getting them off of the right-of-way,” council member Angie Brix said.
Council member Tom Bruno said “having private entities simply set up shop on the public right-of-way” needs to be addressed.
“We’ve got to figure out limits and adjust the code so that it doesn’t become problematic, because it can become problematic,” he said.
And he suggested encouraging the pantry organizers to move the mini pantries to private property.
“Even those green boxes that are so ubiquitous among our community — ostensibly collecting clothes and used items for charitable causes — they asked permission to put them on private property somewhere,” Bruno said. “There are so many well-meaning businesses in our community.”
Council member Matt Gladney suggested finding an exemption for the mini pantries.
“I understand that code requirements exist usually for a reason,” Gladney said. “But I do want to have that conversation. ... I don’t perceive pandemonium developing if we carve out an exemption for food pantries on the right-of-way. But you know, who knows?”
Council member Alicia Beck said she’d like to hear more about how other communities handle the mini pantries.