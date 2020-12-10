CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign City Council this week recommended about $3.2 million in budget cuts for next fiscal year to fill a budget gap brought on by the pandemic.
The cuts include reorganizing staff and not filling certain vacant positions that would amount to a reduction of about 19 full-time positions.
Six of those would come from the city’s voluntary separation program, which 35 people applied for.
“While this has been a very tough impact, and some of the things that we’ll be proposing tonight are not ideal because all reductions in city staffing and cuts to our budget impact the services we deliver to this community, it could have been much worse, and we are pleased that the things we are recommending are things that we can move forward and still deliver a very high-quality level of services and continue to be responsive to emerging needs in the community,” City Manager Dorothy David said at Tuesday’s council study session.
Finance Director Kay Nees said personnel cuts will involve vacant positions or employees who had applied for the voluntary separation.
Only six of those separations were approved, in part because the city wanted to focus on eliminating vacancies before cutting existing staff, Nees said. The city also got more sales-tax revenue than expected and received some relief funds from the state through the federal CARES Act that was passed in March.
“The good news is that back in September, the level of cutting and budget balancing we thought we needed was much more significant than what our projections say today,” David said.
The cuts will bring the city’s recurring expenses next fiscal year to the city’s policy of 98.5 percent of recurring revenues.
This fiscal year, the budget is projected to be off that target by more than $3 million, down from a surplus of more than $3 million last fiscal year.
The council mostly approved staff members’ recommendations, which didn’t include raising taxes or fees but did include reorganizing positions and not filling vacancies in the departments of city manager, finance, firefighters, IT, legal, neighborhood services, police, planning and public works.
The cuncil made two small changes to the recommendations. Members decided to keep a battalion chief for training in the fire department unfunded through fiscal 2024 but still on the books and flexibly define police positions that will be delayed in being filled, rather than limiting that to patrol officers.
This “provides us an opportunity to start fresh and to think in a different way about how we want to staff those kinds of efforts in our community,” council member Alicia Beck said.
The included departments also identified $235,000 in savings from equipment purchases, professional services and professional development.
The city’s budget for economic development incentives would also be cut by $100,000.