CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County added another new 46 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
That makes it a total 101 new cases in the past two days, including the 55 new cases added Tuesday.
Of the total 1,413 cases as of Wednesday, 212 were considered to be active, 1,183 were recovered and 14 people were hospitalized, with hospitalizations growing by one more over the previous day.
Urbana’s 61802 zip code area continued to have the county’s highest number of active cases, now at 44, according to the health district.