CHAMPAIGN -- Seniors 75 and older don’t have to wait much longer to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced Friday that vaccination clinics will begin next week for Champaign County residents ages 75 and up.
The clinics will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in two Champaign locations -- the former Dress Barn store in the Kohl’s plaza at 1901 N. Market St., C, and the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C.
The vaccinations are being conducted by appointment only, and will be available on a first-come, first served basis because available vaccine will be limited.
Public health district Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said 2,500 to 3,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses are expected to be available.
Those planning to be vaccinated, take note: These first doses will need to be followed up with second doses in three or four weeks, and the second dose must be the same as the first one received, Vaid said. Those being vaccinated at these clinics will be given reminder cards with dates to return for their second doses.
It will take several weeks for immunity to kick in, and masking and other precautions will still be necessary for some time.
It will take months longer for community herd immunity to be achieved with enough vaccinated people, health officials said.
While Illinois is including everyone 65 and older in the next round of vaccinations, vaccine supply remains an issue.
Public health district Administrator Julie Pryde said Champaign County is beginning with those 75 and up because there isn’t enough vaccine to go around yet, and that older age group is the most vulnerable.
Supplies are expected to increase, she said.
It’s important for everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them, Pryde said.
The vaccines don’t contain a live virus, and can’t give anyone COVID-19. Some people will experience some side effects, such as fever, headache, body ache or injection site pain that should resolve in one or two days.
“It is important for people to understand pharmaceutical companies invested significant resources into quickly developing a vaccine for COVID-19 because of the urgent need for the vaccine worldwide,” Vaid said. “It does not mean they bypassed safety protocols or any phase of testing.”
To register for the clinics at the former Dress Barn store:
-- Online at MyCarle.com (fastest option).
-- Call 902-6100.
To register for the I Hotel clinics:
-- Online: signupgenius.com/go/60B054CA8A82CA5F94-covid1
-- Call 239-7877.
The vaccination clinics are being held in partnership with Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare and the University of Illinois.
The vaccination is free, but providers may charge an administrative fee based on individual insurance coverage. Checking with your insurer is advised.
Anyone planning to come for a vaccination must wear a face covering and plan to allow 15 minutes afterward for observation.