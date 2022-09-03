CHAMPAIGN — Just days after local public health and University of Illinois officials urged everyone to resume wearing face masks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County shot up substantially.
There were 1,519 active cases Friday, compared to 839 on Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Both the UI and public health warned on Monday that COVID-19 cases were escalating and urged masking for everyone in indoor public spaces.
The majority of the currently active cases Friday were in central Champaign-Urbana, with 814 in Champaign’s 61820 zip code area and 381 in Urbana’s 61801 zip code area.
Public health district Administrator Julie Pryde said a big increase in cases was expected once University of Illinois students returned, “but it’s not just them.”
According to the UI’s COVID-19 data dashboard, there have been 1,308 positive on-campus tests in the past seven days.
The community increase is also being seen from other students being back in school and gatherings in which people aren’t wearing masks, according to Pryde.
“Once people get together inside, we’re going to see this,” she said.
Champaign County’s community transmission level remained — as it has for the past couple of months — in the high zone, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s latest update Friday.
Champaign, Douglas, Ford and Vermilion counties were among 30 counties in the state considered to be at a high COVID-19 transmission level.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from 13 Tuesday to 18 Friday.