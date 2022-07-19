CHAMPAIGN — The number of Champaign County residents who have died of COVID-19 has grown to five this month.
The latest death, the county’s 301st in all, was a man in his 70s, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
It was the fifth COVID death of a Champaign County residents in the past two weeks.
As of Tuesday, the public health district was reporting 21 county residents hospitalized with COVID.
Carle Health reported it was caring for 47 COVID patients in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, one of whom was in intensive care.