CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County is set to receive a much higher allotment of COVID-19 vaccine next week than it has been getting in recent weeks, a public-health official said.
The county is expecting to receive about 10,000 Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses — about 7,000 of which will be given out to the general public ages 16 and older, with about 3,000 doses going to the University of Illinois to vaccinate students, according Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
“We have enough vaccine for next week,” he said.
As of Friday afternoon, there were still a number of open vaccine appointments available for next week at the OSF HealthCare vaccine clinic at the Rantoul Youth Center. And some new appointments will be made available at the Carle Health vaccine clinic at the Kohl’s Plaza in Champaign after appointments are booked for patients on a waiting list, Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said.
The vaccine going to the UI is a special allotment of Pfizer vaccine, for which the second dose comes due in three weeks. The UI asked for Pfizer in hope of getting students fully vaccinated with the second shot before they leave for the summer, Vaid said.
This allotment may be enough to cover the rest of the UI students who still want the vaccine, Vaid said.
Based on testing data, there are about 30,000 UI students in the community, and about 8,000 of them have been vaccinated at the UI. And many others have been vaccinated elsewhere, at community vaccine clinics or local drugstores, according to Vaid and UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler.
UI students were surveyed last week, and about 90 percent indicated they have either been vaccinated or plan to be, Kaler said.
Specifically, about 24 percent of the students said they are fully vaccinated, just over 26 percent said they have had the first dose, and just over 39 percent said they plan to be vaccinated, she said.
Champaign County asks for more vaccines every week, and some of the county’s share for next week will be coming from other counties who don’t want it, Vaid said.
Health district Administrator Julie Pryde was driving to another county Friday to pick up about 800 doses from a county that can’t use it, he said.
Among other area counties, Vermilion County will have about 1,310 vaccine doses available next week, mostly at vaccine clinics at the Vermilion Regional Airport and Danville Area Community College, along with a smaller clinic at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westville, county public health department Administrator Doug Toole said.
The clinics at the airport and college had previously been planned as largely second-dose clinics, but with use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still on hold, Toole said, those clinics have also opened for first-dose appointments.
The Douglas County Health Department expects to administer 400 doses of Moderna vaccine — split between first and second doses — and expects to receive another 100 doses to use for either first or second shots, department spokeswoman Summer Phillips said.
Ford County plans to distribute 200 first doses and 100 second doses next week, according to Megan Reutter, community health educator for the county health department.