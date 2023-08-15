CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 transmission has been low in Champaign County, but COVID-related deaths have continued this year.
The latest death, a Champaign County man in his 70s, was reported Tuesday by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
District Administrator Julie Pryde said it was the county's
328th death to date since the pandemic began.
It was the county’s 13th COVID death this year.
Pryde said COVID transmission and COVID-related hospitalizations have been low, but are starting to tick up.