URBANA — The Champaign County Head Start program will get underway Tuesday for the fall semester at all its locations throughout the county.
A program that promotes kindergarten readiness for hundreds of kids in income-eligible families, Champaign County Head Start will operate for the fall semester with fewer classrooms and lower class sizes, according to Brandi Granse, early-childhood division director.
The program is using a hybrid model this year, with some kids who won’t be physically present at the program sites offered virtual learning activities at their homes, she said.
Granse said funding isn’t threatened for the Champaign program, which has sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul and Savoy.
The Danville-based East Central Illinois Community Action Agency, which serves three area counties, announced Thursday that it had been informed Aug. 31 by the Office of Head Start that its funding for the Head Start program was suspended effective that day.
The agency said in its announcement that it had previously been given verbal notification that deficiencies in its fiscal operations had not been 100 percent corrected, “since being notified on Jan. 22, 2020 for financial improprieties occurring in the spring and summer of 2019.”
Head Start services will continue for families in Vermilion, Ford and Iroquois counties through an interim grantee, Community Development Institute, according to the agency.