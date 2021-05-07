CHAMPAIGN — More than a year ago, the Champaign County History Museum was in the midst of planning a new exhibit featuring William B. McKinley and the old Illinois Traction System.
“We were excited about that, and then, boom, we can’t open,” recalled Perry Morris, vice president of the museum’s board of directors.
Shut down since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum in the Cattle Bank building at 102 E. University Ave., C, is set to reopen Saturday.
And the public will finally get to see that new Illinois Traction System exhibit — complete with a wall of history about the system’s founder, McKinley, and such streetcar memorabilia as a bench, overhead luggage rack, stained-glass window, lighted sign and overhead trolley wire.
Two more exhibits are also brand new.
One focuses on the life and artwork of former Illinois football coach Bob Zuppke.
The third is a room focused on former News-Gazette publisher Marajen Stevick Chinigo with 11 of her paintings on the walls, some of her painting paraphernalia and many items from her Italian villa obtained from the former News-Gazette building in downtown Champaign.
One of the items that came from the former newspaper building, a large ornate grandfather clock that had been stored in a closet in pieces, has been reassembled and now stands in the lobby off the museum’s main entrance.
Museum board member Alan Arnold pointed out that among the items on display in the room are guestbooks signed by Jacqueline and Caroline Kennedy and former astronaut Buzz Aldrin and his wife.
The museum is also reopening with an expanded gift shop, and continues to include a room featuring the 1929 heist at the former Harris mansion in Champaign — complete with guns used by robbers and police guns.
Arnold said the museum remained shut down much longer than he and fellow volunteers ever anticipated.
Now that it’s reopening, pandemic safety protocols will need to be observed — among them masks and social distancing and a limit of six visitors inside at a time, he said.
The museum will be open five days a week — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Visitors are asked to check the museum website at champaigncountyhistory.org/visit in advance for the latest entry updates.