CHAMPAIGN — After a surprising increase in April home sales compared to the previous year, May saw a steep year-over-year drop in Champaign County.
Sales plummeted 31 percent in May, from 339 a year ago to 234 last month, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
Sales were also down 34 percent across the state and 25 percent nationally, compared to a year ago.
Julie Roth, president of the local real estate organization, said the drop lines up with the strictest stay-at-home orders, as many sales aren’t completed until 30 to 60 days after they’re under contract.
“As anticipated, May took the full brunt of the coronavirus as a lot of the home sales reported actually went under contract in April when the state was under strict lockdown due to the pandemic,” Roth said.
While home sales were down, pending sales for next month are up 13 percent compared to a year ago, and interest rates are still low, Roth said.
According to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 3.23 percent in May, down from 3.3 percent in April and down from 4.14 percent in May 2019.
Roth said the county has been lacking in inventory as sellers have been cautious during the pandemic.
“Sellers are being very cautious,” she said.
And Roth said the average home sale price may have increased because of the limited inventory.
“The houses that are on the market are selling — and selling for good prices that continue to climb,” she said. “That might also be because of the lack of inventory. We’re seeing lots of multiple offers.”
The average home sale price in May was $191,789, up 9.7 percent from $174,817 a year ago.
Year-to-date, home sales are down 3.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
As the state moves into Phase 4 of its reopening plan Friday, Roth said not much should change for real estate agents, who have always been considered essential workers.
“Now it’s almost habit that you wear a mask and sanitize,” Roth said.