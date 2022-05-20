Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.