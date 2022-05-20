CHAMPAIGN — The COVID-19 transmission level in Champaign County has been raised from medium to high, and public health officials are advising everyone to take additional precautions.
Champaign County is one of eight counties in the state now considered to be at a high transmission level, along with Ford, Tazewell, Peoria, Lee, Boone, Winnebago and Stephenson counties.
Douglas, Coles and DeWitt counties are among dozens of Illinois counties now at the medium transmission risk level.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is strongly encouraging everyone to wear a mask indoors in public places and aboard public transportation, along with staying up to date on COVID vaccinations and booster shots and testing if COVID symptoms develop.
Changes in transmission levels are based on new COVID cases per 100,000 population, the percentage of staffed hospital inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients and new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 population.
As of Friday, Champaign County had 578 active COVID cases, and there were 15 county residents hospitalized with COVID.