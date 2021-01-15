CHAMPAIGN -- Sign-ups are now underway for Champaign County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics for next week.
The next clinics will be held on four days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19-22, with vaccinations by appointment only.
Eligible for vaccinations next week are county residents 75 and older who weren’t vaccinated this past week, plus county residents 65 to 74 with underlying health conditions, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Underlying health conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease, obesity, sickle cell disease, diabetes, and having a compromised immune system due to an organ transplant. Smokers in this age group can also be vaccinated.
Written documentation from patients’ primary care doctors won’t be required.
The vaccination site being operated by Carle Health at the Kohl’s Plaza is full for the weeks of Jan. 18 and Jan. 25, but there are vaccination appointments available for next week at the community clinic at the I Hotel and Conference Center at 1900 S. First St., C.
To sign up for a vaccination appointment online: signupgenius.com/go/60b054ca8a82ca5f94-vaccine
Appointments can also be made by calling 239-7877.
Those being vaccinated should wear a face covering and plan to stay at least 15 minutes after being vaccinated, for observation.
The cost of the vaccine is being covered by the federal government, and most insurance plans cover the cost of delivering the shot, according to public health.