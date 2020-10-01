For the second consecutive day, Champaign County health officials are reporting a death from coronavirus.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Adminstrator Julie Pryde said a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions is the 22nd person to die in the county from COVID-19.
The county had gone more than a month without death from COVID-19 before the two victims this week.
Meanwhile, CUPHD announced another 56 cases of the virus today for a total of 4,793 since the start of the pandemic. Just under 4,400 of those are considered recovered.
The number of active cases increased by 22 to 383, while the number of hospitalizations decreased by three down to 5.
Nearly 533,000 tests have been conducted in Champaign County since the beginning of the pandemic.