CHAMPAIGN — A girl in her teens was one of the three latest Champaign County residents to die of COVID-19, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Monday.
The three newest deaths — which also included a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s — boosted Champaign County’s COVID-19 death toll to 172.
Pryde didn’t disclose any further information about the death of the teen girl but did say this was Champaign County’s youngest COVID-19 death to date.
There were 75 new positive COVID-19 cases in Champaign County on Monday and 892 cases currently active.
Since July 1, 16 Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, and 11 of them have been unvaccinated, according to the health district.
Vaccinated residents who died had multiple underlying health conditions, according to health district Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
Of the 84 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 since July 1, 65 weren’t vaccinated, Vaid said.
With delta-variant-fueled cases multiplying fast and in some cases infecting vaccinated people, the health district has advised everyone, vaccinated or not, to mask up and avoid being in crowded places where they are unsure about the vaccination status of others.
Since July 1, there have been 1,920 new cases among unvaccinated Champaign County residents, while 286 fully vaccinated residents have tested positive, according to the health district.