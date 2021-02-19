URBANA -- Hundreds of Champaign County employees may soon have access to weekly COVID-19 tests using University of Illinois’ saliva-based testing program.
In a 16-5 vote, the county board Thursday authorized County Executive Darlene Kloeppel to enter into a contract for testing for county workers.
The board also authorized a budget amendment that would cover up to $70,000 to pay for the testing.
A memo to the board in advance of its meeting Thursday from board Finance Chair Stephanie Fortado said $140,000 would cover weekly testing for all 841 county employees for eight weeks at $20 a testl.
However, Kloeppel said, the testing will be optional for employees and not all will opt in. Some also have already been vaccinated for COVID-19, she said.
It’s also not definite the tests will run $20 each, according to Kloeppel.
The cost will likely run $10 to $20 per test, she said, but, “I think I can get it for $10 a test.”
Testing may begin as soon as in March, and county employees will probably be going to UI State Farm Center for testing, Kloeppel said.
It’s likely the county board will reevaluate sometime in April whether testing for county employees would continue, she said.