URBANA — Some Champaign County employees are likely on the way to receiving premium pay bonuses for working through the pandemic.
Included in the county’s proposed 2022 budget is $750,000 for employee bonuses, to come from some of the county’s federal coronavirus relief grant.
The county budget won’t be up for final approval until November.
But using a slice of the county’s approximately $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for employee bonuses has the support of the county board’s Democratic majority, according to county board finance Chair Stephanie Fortado.
Details — such as which employees are eligible and amounts they would receive — remain to be worked out, she said.
The county board will also need to make sure the bonuses meet the rules of the final ARPA guidelines, she said.
“There will be a bonus as long as details can be worked out effectively,” Fortado said.
County Director of Administration Bill Colbrook said the county has about 846 full-time-equivalent employees in the 2022 budget, including 364 staff members at the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
He is in the process of compiling information about which employees meet the board’s criteria for a bonus, he said.
One of the allowable uses for ARPA grant money to cities and counties is up to $13 per hour in premium pay (not to exceed $25,000 per employee) to eligible essential workers, as long as they worked in person.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said ARPA regulations specify additional justification must be made to use the money to pay a bonus to a staff member earning more than 150 percent of the median wage rate.
In Illinois, the median wage is $21.01 per hour, and 1.5 times that amount would be $31.52, she said.
Bonuses for all county employees could potentially be justified, she said, because all county employees are considered essential workers.
Asked about the many private-sector employees who also have been working in front-facing jobs through the pandemic, Fortado said she believes everyone who has worked in those jobs deserves to be recognized for that work, and some employers have provided that recognition.
The ARPA legislation provides an opportunity for the county to recognize its employees, she said.
Among the examples of county employees subjected to COVID-19 risk have been law enforcement and correctional officers and election workers, she said.
“I think we, as a county, have a responsibility to our employees,” Fortado said.
“We asked our employees to show up, often during a time period when health protocols weren’t totally hashed out.”
The city of Champaign hasn’t budgeted for bonuses for its employees in the fiscal year that began this past July.
City finance director Kay Nees said bonuses came up during discussions of how the city’s ARPA money will be spent, but neither city council members nor administrative staff ever brought a proposal forward.
In Urbana, the idea of premium pay for employees also has come up, but city officials haven’t made any decisions yet about how the city’s ARPA money will be spent, according to Mayor Diane Marlin.