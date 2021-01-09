CHAMPAIGN — A group of Champaign school district parents who want to return to in-person learning are planning a rally before the school board’s meeting Monday.
Members of the group, called commUNITy4better, met Friday to organize Monday’s rally and comments to the board.
“Our goal is to persuade the superintendent to make an adjustment to the current middle school and high school plans to provide more effective teaching hours and learning time for the kids in person,” Jennifer Parastaran said.
Beginning Jan. 20, the district will resume some optional in-person teaching, but the parents said it’s not enough.
“We are hoping that parents have a choice between remote learning and in-person learning,” Parastaran said. “We understand that there likely has to be some kind of a hybrid situation. … We just want some kind of opportunity for the kids to have in-person instruction in a school.”
At Jefferson Middle and Central High, the calendars shared with parents include remote learning every morning, with optional in-person learning in the afternoon Tuesday through Friday.
Elementary students returned to some in-person learning in the fall, but that was called off after less than three weeks after a surge in COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.
Francesca Hunter said it’s not feasible for working parents to drop their kids off at school during the day for a couple hours.
“Kids whose parents have to work all day don’t have the option to leave, go home and get their kids to school at this random hour in the middle of the day,” Hunter said. “It’s just not an option for some people at all. The socio-economic gap that we already have is going to grow.”
Ron Baker said he’s worried about students who aren’t connecting remotely.
“That’s a lost group of students in our community that we have no idea what they’re doing,” he said. “We don’t know if they’re being educated.”
The district’s attendance rate dropped only from 93 percent last year to 91 percent this year, but calculating that could be more difficult this year, as it’s easier to log off virtual class than ditch class in person.
In a statement, the group acknowledged hurdles such as the transition to a new superintendent, union negotiations, construction projects and limited staff, but said it believes in-person teaching can be done safely, noting the example of other districts that are doing so or planning to do so.
They also want to see a plan for how the district will address the setbacks that have resulted from remote learning and hear what to expect for the next school year.
The group pans to meet outside the Mellon Building from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday.