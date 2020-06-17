CHAMPAIGN — Champaign school district Superintendent Susan Zola today mapped out options for the return to school in the fall.
Option 1: A full return to school and student activities. It would involve considerations based on guidance received from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and the governor’s office. "Although we would return fully to school and activities, they would not look the same as in years past," Zola said.
Option 2: A combination of returning students to school and re-starting student activities with continued remote learning. "This option also involves several practical considerations but would work to balance an opportunity for some in person instruction while we continue providing remote learning instruction outside the school building," Zola said.
Option 3: Students working remotely to start the semester. "This option would continue the learning that was done during the spring of this year but with additional learning platforms and increased outreach for parents and teachers to ensure learning standards were achieved," Zola said.
Unit 4 has created several task force groups made up of administrators, teachers and staff to study the options. Zola said "we will be presenting a unified plan in mid-July."
The groups have been meeting remotely.
This week, limited conditioning involving fall sports students and coaches kicked off.
"The rules are strict, but we can bring small groups of students and coaches together," Zola wrote. " It was an important start and one that many teachers and staff throughout the District worked hard to ensure happened for our students.
"At this point, even our small steps towards re-opening should be cheered. Our teachers, maintenance and grounds staff and district administrators have worked diligently to see these activities restarted with care and concern for all participants."