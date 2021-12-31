CHAMPAIGN — While coronavirus infections are spreading in the area at an unprecedented level, Champaign school Superintendent Sheila Boozer said the district won’t be transitioning to remote learning at this time.
However, she also warned in a New Year’s Eve message to parents: “It is always recommended that staff and students take their Chromebooks/laptops home with them in the event we need to return to remote learning.”
For now, Boozer outlined guidelines to ensure Unit 4 navigates the COVID-19 case surge as safely as possible, among them strongly encouraging all staff, students, families and others to get vaccinated and booster shots.
She also issued a reminder that masks are required on all campuses indoors — except when eating — regardless of vaccination status.
Boozer also told parents the district will continue to maintain as much distance between students as possible and that families are required to screen students for COVID-19 symptoms daily and keep kids home when they’re sick.
“Even though you are no longer required to send a completed form to school each day or complete a daily online assessment using Rave, please post a copy of the screening form at home and ask your student to review it with you each day before coming to school,” she said. “They should stay home and you should contact the office if they have any symptom on the sheet.”
Boozer said all unvaccinated district employees will still be required to test twice a week for COVID, and testing is also encouraged for non-vaccinated students.
Boozer also said the school district is aware of updated federal and state guidance for the general public, but it doesn’t apply to schools so Unit 4 will continue using its current operational and safety protocols.
On contact tracing, Boozer said it becomes more difficult when cases surge.
“While we are looking to add capacity to reduce the burden on our nursing and HR staff, this does not happen overnight. We ask for your understanding and full cooperation while we work through the calls and emails,” she said “Please understand that we are prioritizing based on the specifics of what’s been reported so you may not be contacted right away.”