CHAMPAIGN — If you’ve got some ideas about how the city of Champaign should spend its $25.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, city officials would like to hear them.
The public is invited to attend either of two sessions set for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave., C, on the fourth floor.
Each of these sessions will include a brief presentation about the objectives and allowable uses for ARPA funding, to be followed by an open house with “fun, engaging activities” so those attending can prioritize how they feel the money should best be spent.
People of all ages are invited to attend.
Free refreshments will be served and there will be free parking in the lot next to the Illinois Terminal.
City staff members plan to compile all comments and suggestions from public input and share them publicly as the city council begins to make decisions on spending the money.
City officials encourage members of the public to learn more about this pandemic recovery funding and public input opportunities on the city’s website at champaignil.gov/ARP.