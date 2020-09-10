URBANA — At Thursday’s trustees meeting, Chancellor Robert Jones expressed optimism that the enhanced COVID-19 enforcement measures announced last week appear to be working.
He said the number of new cases and the percent of tests that come back positive have been decreasing.
“We’re starting to see some decline in that peak, so we are watching the numbers very closely,” Jones said. “But the early day efforts gives us reason to be encouraged. And based on our test results throughout the week, our positivity rate has moved down again, and the number of positive cases also has moved down, and we are taking every step to accelerate this trend.”
After reporting 230 new cases on Aug. 31, a week into the semester, daily case counts have been below 100 from Sept. 5-9.
The seven-day average positivity rate also dipped below 1 percent on Tuesday, the first time since Aug. 31.
After the number of cases on campus exceeded expectations, Jones announced last Wednesday that the Urbana campus would go into two weeks of enhanced enforcement of COVID-19 violations and strongly encouraged students to limit going out to essential activities.
The UI also launched a new effort to contact students within 30 minutes of testing positive, as some who did were avoiding contact tracers and not staying isolated.
“It seems to be working in a very fine way,” Jones said.
Board Chairman Don Edwards said the UI’s efforts are being watched closely.
“I’ve gotten notes from the governor, notes from the mayor of Chicago, notes from other trustees around the country, all commending the University of Illinois for its leadership in the fight against COVID-19 in the higher ed world,” he said. “That is not to say that we won’t have challenges in managing the virus, and we already have in Champaign.”
To deliver results more quickly, the UI is letting employees and grad students move to once-a-week testing, as more than 95 percent of new cases are among undergraduates. Some undergraduates at a higher risk of COVID-19 will be moved to three-times-a-week testing.
The UI is also trying to reduce the number of tests that have come back with invalid or inconclusive results, which can happen if food or other particles are in the saliva sample.
Less than 2 percent of the saliva samples have come back inconclusive and less than 2.5 percent have been invalid, spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
“It’s important to note that we’re doing something that’s never been done before, so we have to expect some challenges,” Kaler said in an email. “We are moving to a smaller test tube with a straw for saliva collection, and we are optimistic that it will help reduce those percentages.”
She also said that asking people to not eat, drink, smoke, use mouthwash or brush their teeth for at least an hour before testing has helped reduce the number of invalid tests. The UI originally advised waiting 30 minutes.
In University Housing, there are currently 118 students with the coronavirus in isolation and 26 with possible exposure being quarantined, Kaler said, and 300 isolation and quarantine beds are still available.
More than 80 percent of the cases on campus are asymptomatic, said Awais Vaid, deputy administrator and epidemiologist at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
“Most of the others have very mild symptoms,” he said Wednesday, and none of three COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the county are UI-related.