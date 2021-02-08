URBANA — Even as cases start to rise at the University of Illinois, Chancellor Robert Jones lifted Monday the “essential activities only” guidance that had been in place through Feb. 8.
In a mass email, he urged students “to still use extreme caution when interacting in your daily lives.”
“We know that the highly contagious B117 COVID-19 variant has already been confirmed at our university. And we have already seen a small spike that resulted from people violating safety protocols,” he wrote.
While the UI has avoided the large spike it had in the fall semester, it is averaging close to 40 new cases a day, more than double what it was averaging a week ago.
Jones said he hopes to balance students’ freedom “within boundaries designed to maximize your health and safety.”
The UI is planning events and activities for students, he said.
In the fall, it held socially-distanced concerts and movie screenings at Memorial Stadium.
“Please do not take this as an invitation to break COVID-19 safety guidance and have parties. We know that if this happens, our positivity rates will spike, and those who participate could suffer health risks, face university discipline, and the university will be forced to enact another essential activities only period,” Jones wrote. “I do not want this. You do not want this.”