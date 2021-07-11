Checking back in with the subjects of five pandemic profiles
Last spring and summer, our Anthony Zilis told the stories of dozens of community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways. Today, he looks at what's new and different with five subjects featured here in 2020.
Noah Woodyard:
'We call him our miracle baby'
When we left them
NOAH WOODYARD was born 10 weeks premature on March 20, 2020, at 3 pounds, 6 ounces — so small that he was taken to the neonatal intensive-care unit minutes after his birth. Because of COVID-19 mitigations, his parents weren’t able to see him together, and much of the time, they had to wear masks.
ALYSSA and AJ WOODYARD weren’t sure when they’d be able to be together as a family, so they were left to wait for their son to learn to eat on his own and become strong enough to come home.
Where they are now
Tears filled Alyssa Woodyard’s eyes as she slowly drove home from Carle Foundation Hospital on May 5, 2020.
The previous seven weeks were a roller-coaster ride, from the ecstasy of the birth of her first child, Noah, to his immediate trip to the neonatal intensive-care unit, where he lived for nearly two months after he was born 10 weeks premature.
At times, the Woodyards were optimistic they’d finally be able to take Noah home, only to have their hopes dashed by their doctors.
Five days into the fifth month of 2020, the good news they’d been waiting for finally came.
“They said, ‘He can go home today,’ and I was like, ‘What?’” Alyssa said. “It was just very surreal that it was finally happening.”
The Woodyards whisked Noah into to the car on a cool, gloomy day, and as Alyssa drove home, she couldn’t help but weep.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Alyssa and AJ were never allowed in the NICU at the same time. She’d go in from
9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and he’d take the evening shift before visiting hours ended. Family members, of course, weren’t able to visit, so the nurses became de facto family, Alyssa said.
Finally, after seven weeks, they were finally able to be together as a family for the first time since his birth.
“Looking back, so many things that we would normally share together, we had to do them separately,” she said. “So then when we were home, it was the first time that we were a family of three in the same place. It was very emotional.”
Of course, the pandemic was far from over. That meant nobody was waiting to greet them when Noah finally arrived home. Nobody was able to come to help around the house or meet their son.
With their doctor’s encouragement, Noah’s grandparents finally met him a few weeks later, and Alyssa and AJ’s siblings visited soon after. His great-grandparents, though, were only able to meet him a few weeks ago.
But throughout a strange year the Woodyards adjusted. Now, Noah is meeting every milestone for a 15-month old, Alyssa said. He smiles constantly and ambles around the house, showing no consequence of the strange start to his life.
“Noah is incredible,” Alyssa said. “We call him our miracle baby. If you met him, you would not know that he was born 10 weeks early.”
The former campus landlords:
'I hear from these kids who are all very saddened that I had to shut the project down'
When we left them
In the spring of 2020, NORMAN BAXLEY didn’t know what would come next for the seven Victorian homes he owned and managed along with his wife, CAROLYN, and son, BEN.
Over the previous 10 years, Baxley had restored the homes, some of which were set to be demolished, and made them into housing for international students at the University of Illinois. He didn’t consider himself simply a landlord. Instead, he said, residents thought of him as a fatherly or grandfatherly figure. As a result, he had friends all over the world.
After in-person classes were canceled after spring break last year, the houses quickly emptied, and uncertainty over whether international students would return in the fall made the program’s future tenuous.
Where they are now
On Wednesday, Baxley received a Facebook message from a 19-year-old Spaniard who is enrolling at University of Illinois this fall.
“He said, ‘I’ve heard so much about Roundtable House,’” Baxley said. “I’ve had a number of friends go to this university, and everyone talked about it as the best part of their experience.
“I hate to tell him, and I’m not sure what to tell him.”
For 10 years, Baxley housed international students in large Victorian homes that the family restored in Urbana. In an arrangement that he thinks is unique on the UI campus, the Baxleys pick up students at the airport or bus terminal when they arrive to town, throw a welcome party for the 60 students they house and hold events throughout the year.
The 60 rooms at Roundtable House, as the seven houses were known by, always booked quickly, and Baxley had to turn plenty of students down each year.
But last year, the houses emptied quickly as students rushed home after spring break. When most international students didn’t return for the fall semester, keeping the houses became financially untenable, and the Baxleys sold them.
“It was completely driven by finances,” Baxley said. “This would be the equivalent of having 60 apartments on campus with full occupancy, and then suddenly you go to 10 occupants.”
Baxley said he hasn’t looked back enough to be heartbroken by the end of Roundtable House, but the 75-year-old said he likely would have kept the houses going for the foreseeable future had it not been for the pandemic.
Instead, the houses, two of which are now landmarks, are now owned by local rental companies.
Baxley still hears from many of the former students who stayed in the houses, some of whom found their future spouses among their housemates. He receives wedding and baby announcements in the mail from time to time, and he now has dozens of people he can call when he and his wife travel the world.
“Over the last 10 years, we’ve made lots of fast friends — lifelong friends, I think,” Baxley added. “And I hear from these kids who are all very saddened I had to shut the project down.”
The UI student stuck in India:
'It’s kind of lonely'
Where we left him
When in-person classes at University of Illinois were called off for the remainder of the year in March 2020, HARSH DEEP contemplated whether to stay in Champaign-Urbana or return to his family’s home in Bangalore, India.
Quickly, he realized that if he didn’t return home soon, he might not be able to for a long time. So he hopped on a flight, which turned out to be one of the last to India.
Initially, staying on top of his classes and research in human-computer interaction was difficult. He missed life on campus and hoped to return in the fall.
“Undergrad is only a certain amount of time, so at the end of the day, I’ll still graduate on the same time,” he said last year. “Silver lining, I’m losing out on so much time, maybe I can do things I would’ve had to do later.”
Where he is now
Every once in awhile as he sits in his family’s home in Bangalore, India, Deep types in the address of his University of Illinois campus apartment on Google Maps, clicks on “Street View” and takes a virtual walk around the neighborhood before toggling through different parts of campus.
The computer-science major left that neighborhood in a rush last year, worried that if he didn’t get on a flight home, he’d be stuck. In the ensuing 15 months, he’s tried to get back to Champaign-Urbana three times. Each time, a travel ban or ominous COVID-19 numbers kept him home on the other side of the world.
As he takes his virtual strolls through campus, he thinks about the little things that made his college life so special.
“The sheer number of classes I was missing, what was I thinking?” said Deep, who will be a senior this fall. “Classes are nice. I mean, sure, I can learn either way, but classes are a nice experience — seeing people, talking to people, doing stuff in class, just walking around.”
For Deep, who studies human-computer interaction, college is an inherently social experience. Learning through a computer screen in the middle of the night — a result of the many time zones separating him and campus — simply isn’t the same.
“It’s kind of lonely,” Deep said. “Sometimes, I’d have something at 4 a.m.; sometimes, I’d be done with stuff around midnight. Sometimes, I’d have stuff in the morning, with my sleep schedule so screwed up that that was a struggle.
“Honestly, I kept screwing up my sleep schedule so much that I don’t really have a good one anymore.”
The last 15 months haven’t been all bad, though, he said.
Academically, Deep eventually found his groove. While he can’t take part in his normal research, which relies on in-person interaction, he’s spent the year helping others do research and crafting his own ideas. He used apps that help him schedule and provide him study partners.
He’s also enjoyed spending time with his parents and younger sister. He and his family, he said, have gotten deeply into cooking.
“That definitely helped,” he said. “I got a year-and-a-half with them, and I probably wouldn’t have gone this length of time with them ever. So, that’s one nice thing that came out of this.”
During most of his time in India, though, Deep has been confined to his home. The COVID-19 situation has become dire at times. As he watches a new variant roll through his home country, he’s become concerned about how much people in the United States seem to be letting loose.
That doesn’t lessen his desire to return, though.
Deep, who is fully vaccinated, hopes to finally fly to Champaign-Urbana this fall.
“Fourth time’s a charm, I guess,” he said.
The Parkland grad, now back in Haiti:
'I thought I was going to change the country, which is, or was, impossible'
When we left him
STEVENSON JEAN-BAPTISTE made sure to use his three years at Parkland College productively after moving to Urbana from Haiti three years ago.
After entering as a shy, hardworking 25-year-old, he wound up breaking out of his shell. The business major took part in student government, APO service fraternity, iConnect and a Bible study club, and he served as president of the International Student Association and the Business Club, which he started himself. In his free time, he volunteered at Salt and Light Ministries.
He closed out his Parkland career by giving a virtual commencement address detailing his travels from Haiti and his motivation to pursue an education after struggling to do so in his home country, and his plans for the future.
“I will be working for a nonprofit organization when I get there, but I also hope to have a renewable-energy source in the future,” he said at commencement. “I plan on having some sort of fast-food restaurant chain, and a hotel, teaching English along with hosting some leadership workshops for the youth.”
Where he is now
In a way, Jean-Baptiste admits, it was like he forgot where he came from.
He was jarred to see garbage on the streets of his hometown of Jacmel when he flew home from the United States in early July 2020. Air conditioning, a luxury he had grown used to in Champaign-Urbana, was nonexistent. Food was scarce. Optimism among those around him was in dire supply.
“It took me a good two months to really adjust to life over here,” he said. “I was used to the type of life over there, and when I came here, it was completely different.”
For Jean-Baptiste, who dreamed of creating a business in Haiti and employing hundreds of people, a positive outlook is difficult to maintain.
The 28-year-old has still been productive as director of the Trinity HOPE Haitian Feeding Program, where he negotiates with food vendors to provide sustenance for children. Jean-Baptiste weaves his motorcycle through the mountains to visit the eight schools he serves in the area, which educate 100 to 300 children apiece. Sometimes, the road stops, and he walks for a few hours to a given school.
He was recently promoted, and he now handles payroll for the Jacmel portion of the charity.
The difficulties, though, have mounted since he returned.
When he first came back, Jean-Baptiste noticed that very few people wore masks, even as COVID-19 raged through the country. Because of logistical complications, including gang violence that has ravaged parts of the small island nation, vaccinations have yet to begin. Luckily, Jean-Baptiste said none of his family have caught COVID-19 as of yet.
Gang violence has yet to become a large problem in Jacmel, he said, but making the 57-mile drive to Port-au-Prince, the nation’s capital, is treacherous. It became even more dangerous on Wednesday, following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
“Groups of gangs are taking places and you just can’t go, because they will shoot you,” he said. “Many people have died.
“People are really scared,” he added. “You can go out and then say, ‘Thank you, God,’ when you get home. Because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Owning his own business has long been a goal of Jean-Baptiste’s after earning a degree from Parkland. While he says he’s determined to open a movie theater someday and has thoughts of starting a used-car dealership, he’s not sure if that’s feasible.
“Before I came here, I guess I had too many expectations,” Jean-Baptiste said. “I thought I was going to change the country, which is, or was, impossible.”
However bleak things may seem, Jean-Baptiste still has dreams, including the possibility of returning the United States to earn a bachelor’s degree, although the cost may be prohibitive.
His time in Champaign-Urbana cultivated those goals and dreams and allowed him to think about life in a different way, simply because he wasn’t forced to fight for survival.
“After I left the U.S., I understand people better, and I have more confidence in myself,” he said. “There are certain things I just won’t do anymore. I became a better person, because I got to know myself. I got to spend time with God, as well.
“Over here, the atmosphere, you don’t really get to be yourself, because you’re living on a day-to-day basis.”
The editor of The Monday Times:
'It earned lots of praise from the subscribers'
When we left her
JUNIPER GAINES always loved reading the comics and word puzzles in each day’s issue of The News-Gazette, so when she and her brother, Dashiell, became bored at the beginning of the pandemic, a new activity seemed logical.
They’d print their own newspaper.
Named The Monday Times, they printed copies each week and cultivated a few dozen subscribers around the neighborhood, who each paid $2 per issue. They met with writers — who were paid $1 for each story, comic or photo — on the “Animal Crossing” video game as they planned each issue.
“Our goal is (to keep it going through) May and June,” Juniper said in May 2020, “but if we can, we want to do July. When everything gets back to normal, which is probably going to be awhile, it’s going to be hard to do a Monday paper, but we’ll do it if we can.”
Where she is now
Juniper Gaines hopes it isn’t true, but the editor of The Monday Times informed readers that the June 2021 issue of what has become a monthly magazine might finally be the last.
For the last 15 months, the 11-year-old and her staff have written pieces on a wide range of topics, including a neighborhood fire, pets, books, gardening, sports and more. She’s culled stories from frequent contributors, including her 8-year-old brother, Dashiell, the magazine’s hockey columnist, and 5-year-old brother Siggi, the gardening columnist, and others who only wrote a few times.
“As previously announced, there will be no July 2021 issue of TMT,” an Editor’s Note in the June issue read. “Because the contributors and editors will have school, we also might not do issues of TMT in August or after that.”
The project began as a way to cure boredom in the early stages of the pandemic. When school started in August, the process of putting out a weekly paper became too laborious, so they switched to a monthly magazine format.
The issues became thicker, filled with more stories, photos and comics, and printed on heavier paper with cardstock covers.
“It earned lots of praise from the subscribers,” said Juniper’s father, Brian, “and the parents of contributors were also really pleased we kept it going.”
Putting out the magazine each month was a challenge, of course. After planning the layout and receiving stories, they’d spend hours printing, folding and stapling each issue on their new printer, which the family bought for this purpose.
Then, they’d deliver to 30 different subscribers, who paid $2 for each issue, along with what Brian called some “generous tips.”
Juniper has enjoyed the process through all of the hard work. And if she has her way, readers may be in for more.
“I was really hoping it wouldn’t be the last one,” she said, “and I’m not sure it’s going to be.”